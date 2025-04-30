Trump tells Musk 'you're invited to stay as long as you want' despite DOGE lead's rumoured departure

Elon Musk listens during a cabinet meeting at the White House wearing two hats. Picture: Alamy

Donald Trump told Elon Musk 'you're invited to stay as long as you want' despite the tech billionaire announcing his departure from the US president's Cabinet.

US President Donald Trump told Elon Musk "you're invited to stay as long as you want" during a Cabinet meting on Wednesday celebrating his first 100 days in office.

Trump joked Musk wanted to "get back to his cars", after the tech mogul announced he will be stepping down from the Department of Government Efficiency to focus on his company, Tesla.

"This could be the greatest administration from the dawn of the country," Elon said.

He said Musk had been criticised and "treated unfairly" by the public, adding that the "vast majority of people in this country" appreciate him.

It comes as Tesla sales plummeted to their lowest levels in three years after Musk associated himself with the US president.

"The American people voted for secure borders, safe cities and sensible spending, and that's what they've got," Musk said.

He added: "A tremendous amount has been accomplished in the first 100 days".

Musk arrived with a black DOGE hat on, putting Trump's 'Gulf of America' red hat on overtop.

"Elon I love the double hat," Trump said.

"Even my hat has a hat!" Musk replied.

Elon Musk speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House. Picture: Alamy

United States President Donald J Trump hosts a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. Picture: Alamy

Musk is expected to step down as the head of DOGE in May.

DOGE has overseen massive cuts to the federal government since Trump took office, with thousands of workers losing their jobs in the process.

One senior administration official told Politico in April that Musk will retain an informal role as an adviser after quitting the cabinet.

Another warned that anyone thinking Musk will give up his position entirely is “fooling themselves.”

Musk's reported exit comes after wide-ranging reports that those close to Trump have become increasingly frustrated with the Telsa boss in recent weeks, pointing to his unpredictability.

This exit marks a stark shift in the Trump-Musk relationship, with many believing just weeks ago that the Tesla owner was "here to stay."

Trump declared, “we’re only just getting started” as he celebrated 100 days in office with a campaign-style rally in Michigan.

The president spoke for around 90 minutes, mocking Joe Biden, attacking “radical left lunatics”, defending his global tariff war and promising more is to come.

It comes after polling data showed Trump to be one of the least popular presidents in history after 100 days in the White House.

US President Donald Trump, flanked by Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (R), speaks during a cabinet meeting. Picture: Getty

"Removing the invaders is not just a campaign pledge," he said, alongside a video of migrants he claims are gang members being deported to prisons in El Salvador.

"It's my solemn duty as commander-in-chief. I have an obligation to save our country."

Touching on the economy, Trump defended his record and claimed his administration had “already ended inflation.”

This is false, inflation has risen since this time last year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports.

He said: "Interest rates came down, despite the fact that I have a Fed person who's not really doing a good job, but I won't say that. I want to be very nice. I want to be very nice and respectful to the Fed.

"You're not supposed to criticise the Fed. You're supposed to let him do his own thing. But I know much more than he does about interest rates, believe me.

"We're here tonight in the heartland of our nation to celebrate the most successful first 100 days of any administration in the history of our country," Trump concluded.