Trump says Musk is ‘off the rails’ as he slams his third-party effort as 'ridiculous'

President Trump and Elon Musk in May before the pair's public spat. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Donald Trump has slammed Elon Musk's efforts to create a new political party in the US, saying the tech billionaire is "off the rails".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking to reporters, the US President called the move "ridiculous", and added: "We have a tremendous success with the Republican Party.

"The Democrats have lost their way, but it's always been a two-party system, and I think starting a third party just adds to confusion."

"It really seems to have been developed for two parties. Third parties have never worked, so he can have fun with it, but I think it's ridiculous." he added.

Shortly after speaking about Mr Musk, the President posted further comments on his Truth Social platform, writing, "I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely 'off the rails,' essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks."

Read more: Donald Trump warns of extra 10% tariff for countries that side with policies of the Brics alliance

Read more: Elon Musk announces new 'America Party' as he vows to 'give the US its freedom back'

U.S. President Donald Trump returns to the White House. Picture: Getty

Mr Musk was previously a vocal ally to Mr Trump - throughout the election campaign and then as he headed up the cost slashing agency known as the Department of Government Efficiency.

The owner of X broke with the Republican president over his signature 'big, beautiful bill' legislation, which was signed into law on Friday.

As the bill made its way through Congress, Mr Musk threatened to form the "America Party" if "this insane spending bill passes".

Mr Musk said on Saturday on X: "Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom."

What’s Truth Social? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2025

In another post he wrote: "The America Party is needed to fight the Republican/Democrat Uniparty."

Mr Musk has already started outlining where the party stands on key issues after one user asked where the party would stand on guns.

He replied: "The Second Amendment is sacred."

Mr Musk also said of the new political party: "Backing a candidate for president is not out of the question, but the focus for the next 12 months is on the House and the Senate."