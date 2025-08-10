Trump nominates former Fox News host Tammy Bruce as deputy UN ambassador

Spokesperson for the US Department of State Tammy Bruce. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has nominated former Fox News host Tammy Bruce to be the US deputy representative to the United Nations.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taking to his TruthSocial platform, Mr Trump hailed Bruce for doing a "fantastic job" in the US State Department since he took office in January.

Bruce spent more than 20 years as a host for conservative news outlet Fox News and has a long history of attacking liberal politics, authoring a book titled "Fear Itself: Exposing the Left's Mind-Killing Agenda".

"I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Tammy Bruce, a Great Patriot, Television Personality and Bestselling Author, as our next Deputy Representative of the United States to the United Nations, with the rank of Ambassador," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Saturday.

Read more: 'Trump Burger' restaurant owner facing deportation after allegedly overstaying visa

"Since the beginning of my Second Term, Tammy has been serving with distinction as Spokesperson of the State Department, where she did a fantastic job," he added.

Bruce has long been a staunch defender of Mr Trump’s foreign policy strategy, defending several of his controversial decisions since he took office, including his immigration crackdown and approach to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

It comes ahead of Mr Trump’s meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin next week, with the pair hoping to thrash out a Ukraine ceasefire deal.

The White House is 'considering' inviting Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the crunch summit, according to reports.

Sources speaking to NBC News said that it is "absolutely" possible that Zelenskyy, Trump and Putin would all be in the US state for the summit.

"Everyone is very hopeful that would happen."

Another official briefed on internal conversations said: "It's being discussed."