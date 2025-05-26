'Something happened to this guy': Trump 'not happy' with Putin after deadly strikes on Ukraine

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Donald Trump has said he is "not happy" with Vladimir Putin over attacks on Ukraine that left a number of civilians, including children, dead.

Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One, the US President said: "I’m not happy with what Putin is doing. He’s killing a lot of people.

"I don’t know what the hell happened to Putin. I’ve known him a long time; always gotten along with him. But he’s sending rockets into cities and killing people, and I don't like it at all.

"We're in the middle of talking and he's shooting rockets into Kyiv and other cities. I don't like it at all."

He said he is "very surprised" by Putin's actions, adding he'll see what they're going to do about it but refused to tell the so-called "fake news".

He added: "I don't like what Putin is doing, not even a little bit. He's killing people. Something happened to this guy, and I don't like it."

Mr Trump's comments come after the last two days saw the most intense Russian aerial strikes on Ukraine since the February 2022 full-scale invasion.

At least 12 people died across the country and 38 were injured, Ukrainian authorities said Sunday morning.

Sounds of explosions boomed throughout the night in Kyiv and the surrounding area as Ukrainian air defence forces persisted for hours in efforts to shoot down enemy drones and missiles.

Fires broke out in homes and businesses, set off by falling drone debris.

Rescuers conduct search and rescue operation at residential district after Russian air attack on May 25, 2025. Picture: Getty

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the deadly attacks and called out the "silence" of world leaders.

In a post on X, he said: "Today, rescuers have been working in more than 30 Ukrainian cities and villages following Russia’s massive strike. Wherever necessary, work continues – our emergency services are on the ground, providing assistance and supporting people. Thank you."

He said nearly 300 attack drones were launched by Russia.

He added: "Each such terrorist Russian strike is a sufficient reason for new sanctions against Russia. Russia is dragging out this war and continues to kill every day.

"The world may go on a weekend break, but the war continues, regardless of weekends and weekdays. This cannot be ignored. Silence of America, silence of others around the world only encourage Putin."

The statement continued: "Without truly strong pressure on the Russian leadership, this brutality cannot be stopped. Sanctions will certainly help. Determination matters now – the determination of the United States, of European countries, and of all those around the world who seek peace.

"The world knows all the weaknesses of the Russian economy. The war can be stopped, but only through the necessary force of pressure on Russia.

"Putin must be forced to think not about launching missiles, but about ending the war."

The latest attacks took place ahead of the third and final day of a planned prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine.

The swap has amounted to the largest exchange of prisoners in more than three years of war.

In talks held in Istanbul earlier this month - the first time the two sides met face to face for peace talks since Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion - Kyiv and Moscow agreed to swap 1,000 prisoners of war and civilian detainees each.