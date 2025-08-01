Trump orders two nuclear submarines into 'appropriate regions' after row with ex-Russian president

President Donald Trump, July 31, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Donald Trump says he has ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the 'appropriate regions' after a 'provocative' row with a former Russian president.

It comes after Dmitry Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, told the president to remember the Kremlin had Soviet-era nuclear strike capabilities of last resort on Thursday.

On Friday, Mr Trump wrote on social media: "Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that.

"Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

U.S. President Donald Trump displays a signed executive order during a signing ceremony in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. Picture: Getty

The spat comes days after Mr Trump said he will give Russia 10 to 12 days to agree a ceasefire with Ukraine or face further sanctions.

Speaking from the Turnberry golf course, Scotland, Trump told reporters: "I'm going to make a new deadline of about 10 or 12 days from today.

"There's no reason for waiting... we just don't see any progress being made.

"I’m not really interested in talking anymore."

He described Vladimir Putin’s war as the "one deal we keep losing.”

"I'll announce it probably tonight or tomorrow, there's no reason to wait," he said.

"It would be sanctions and maybe tariffs, secondary tariffs.

"I don't want to do that to Russia, I love the Russian people, they're great people.

“We’ve got 7,000 Russians or Ukrainians dying every week, he’s [Putin] gotta make a deal.”