Trump official suggests Jill Biden should be charged with 'elder abuse' over knowledge of ex-President's health issues

By Danielle de Wolfe

A Donald Trump official has suggested that former First Lady Jill Biden should be charged with 'elder abuse' over her knowledge of the ex-President's deteriorating health.



Taking to social media, Leo Terrell, a Department of Justice lawyer and Fox News contributor, suggested that Joe Biden's wife should face legal charges for not revealing the extent of her husband’s illness.

"Elder Abuse! Criminal Charges??" he wrote on X, reposting an image of the former First Lady sitting in the President's desk aboard Air Force One.

The shocking suggestion comes just hours after Joe Biden shared a touching picture alongside his wife Jill in his first personal post since his cancer diagnosis emerged.

The former US president announced on Sunday he has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer which has spread to his bones.

Terrell, a senior counsellor to the Assistant Attorney General for civil rights, made the suggestion within hours of the US President's health troubles being revealed.

Elder abuse is a form of domestic violence and @DrBiden has a lot of explaining to do about her part in defrauding the American people and taxpayers.

I would never wish @JoeBiden physical harm despite my personal political views; too bad his own family compromised his wellbeing. — Dear Easy Diaries (@deareasydiaries) May 19, 2025

The staunch remarks saw a show of support from his followers, with the lawyer reposting one comment which suggested his support for fraud claims.

"Elder abuse is a form of domestic violence and Dr. Biden has a lot of explaining to do about her part in defrauding the American people and taxpayers," wrote the follower in the reposted comment to X.

"I would never wish Joe Biden physical harm despite my personal political views; too bad his own family compromised his wellbeing."

Figures from across the political divide expressed support for the former US leader following the announcement, including rival Donald Trump.

U.S. First Lady Jill, Biden and U.S. President Joe Biden sign the golden book, during a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, Saturday, June 8, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Picture: Alamy

Taking to his TruthSocial network, President Trump wished Biden a speedy recovery, writing: "Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis.

"We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."

However, within hours, the US President went on to question the diagnosis.

Trump said: “I think the doctor said he’s just fine, and it’s turned out that’s not so — it’s very dangerous.

"Look, this is no longer politically correct. This is dangerous for our country.”

He went on to say that “somebody is not telling the facts” about the cancer diagnosis, adding: “That’s a big, that’s a big problem.”

Mr Biden received his diagnosis on Friday after doctors discovered a "prostate nodule."

His office said in a statement: "Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms.

"On Friday he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management."

"The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians."Cancer Research UK describes a Gleason score of 9 as "very abnormal" and says the disease is "likely to grow quickly".