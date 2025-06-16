Donald Trump orders 'entire administration' to expand 'largest mass deportation programme in history'

An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department uses a baton on a protester during a 'No Kings' protest in response to a series of United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids, in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 14, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump has ordered an expansion of his migrant deportation programme despite major backlash the policy.

The US president called on federal agencies to 'do all in their power' to roll out 'the single largest mass deportation programme in history'.

He listed the cities of Los Angeles, Chicago and New York as targets, where wide-scale protests have taken place following raids on undocumented migrants.

Trump said he had told the 'entire administration to put every resource possible' into the crackdown.

He also vowed to stop "anyone who undermines the domestic tranquility of the United States" from entering.

Trump said various federal departments, including the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice), have his 'unwavering support' telling them to 'go, get the job done!"

U.S. President Donald Trump. Picture: Alamy

Over the weekend, hundreds took to the streets in Washington protesting Mr Trump carried signs with messages that included "Where's the due process?" and "No to Trump's fascist military parade" as they marched toward the White House.

A larger-than-life puppet of Mr Trump was wheeled through the crowd, a caricature of the president wearing a crown and sitting on a golden toilet.

Other protesters waved Pride flags and hoisted signs, some with pointed messages such as "I prefer crushed ICE," referring to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.Other messages included: "The invasion was HERE Jan. 6th, NOT in LA" and "Flip me off if you're a FASCIST."

It comes after he deployed around 700 Marines to LA last week amid protests over ICE migrant raids as he warned that "anarchy will not stand".

Largely peaceful protests had turned violent as people took to the streets to protest the immigration raids.

Writing on his platform Truth Social, Trump said: "The insurrectionists have a tendency to spit in the face of the National Guardsmen/women, and others."These patriots are told to accept this, it's administration.

"IF THEY SPIT, WE WILL HIT, and I promise you they will be hit harder than they have ever been hit before."Such disrespect will not be tolerated!"

Trump said he would arrest California Governor Gavin Newsom over the protests in Los Angeles.

California is suing the Trump administration over its deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles during immigration raids, according to California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Trump reportedly deployed 2,000 additional National Guard troops on top of the 2,000 he sent last weekend - only 300 of whom were deployed in LA, according to Gavin Newsom.