Trump deploys 2,000 troops and orders arrest of anyone in a face mask as US migrant crackdown protests turn violent

Protests about immigration raids erupted into violence in the US. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Donald Trump issued a command of "bring in the troops" as protests against immigration raids in California erupted into violence.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police have issued an edict describing Downton LA as an ‘unlawful assembly area’ and Trump posted online calling for the arrest of anyone wearing a face mask.

Vehicles have been set on fire, looting has taken place and violence erupted as a result of a crackdown on illegal migrants across the US.

Authorities fired rubber bullets and rained down tear gas on demonstrators who were marching against President Trump's nationwide immigration raids.

A protester throws a scooter at a police vehical near the metropolitan detention center of downtown Los Angeles. Picture: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Trump sent in 2,000 National Guard troops and placed 500 Marines on standby, while the LAPD authorized the 'use of less lethal munitions' to regain control of the city.

The Los Angeles mayor has blamed the increasingly aggressive protests on Trump’s decision to deploy the National Guard.

Karen Bass urged protesters not to “engage in violence and chaos”, adding on X: “Don’t give the administration what they want.”

People take cover as a fire work explodes during a protest near the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles. Picture: AP Photo/Ethan Swope

Mounted police teams have been deployed during clash. Picture: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

“What we’re seeing in Los Angeles is chaos that is provoked by the administration.

“This is about another agenda, this isn’t about public safety.”

Earlier officials from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) had carried out raids on workplaces suspected of employing illegal immigrants, rounding up and arresting hundreds of foreign nationals.

There have been at least 118 arrests by Ice agents in the last week in Los Angeles.

Trump vowed on Sunday to "set Los Angeles free" from what he described as "Illegal Aliens and Criminals" backed by "violent, insurrectionist mobs".

The US President drafted in the National Guard on Sunday against the wishes of state officials, with Trump's decision to overrule California governor Gavin Newsom met with condemnation by local leaders.

Protesters were seen filling the streets in response to mass deportations across the state, with tear gas deployed on Sunday afternoon as officers in riot gear lined the streets.

Hundreds of protesters gather to demand an immediate end to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) workplace raids. Picture: Getty

So far 56 arrests have been made during the protests in Los Angeles, police chief Jim McDonnell said at a news conference.

Three LADP officers were injured but did not require transport.

Among those arrested was a person accused of ramming a motorcycle into a line of officers, injuring one, and a person who allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at an officer.

A protestor is detained during clash between police and demonstrators as the Trump administration continues its immigration raids in the US state of California. Picture: Getty

Protesters take cover near the metropolitan detention center of downtown Los Angeles. Picture: AP Photo/Eric Thayer

A series of coordinated immigration raids across Los Angeles on Friday ignited widespread protests across the city, after US immigration officials at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) made dozens of arrests targeting those suspected of "immigration violations".

Taking to Truth Social on Sunday, Trump referred to Los Angeles as a "once great American City" before proceeding to label the largely peaceful protests "migrant riots".

Five hundred Marines are ready to support the National Guard troops, US Northern Command said.

Several vehicles have been set on fire, including Waymo electric 'driverless' SUVs. The lithium-ion batteries can "release toxic gasses", Los Angeles Police Department warned.

Read More: Seriously ill girl ordered to leave US and return to Mexico granted year's reprieve after warning she could die within days

Read More: FBI makes arrest after man died while blowing up California fertility clinic in ‘act of terrorism’

Waymo taxis burn on Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

National Guard in Los Angeles amid protests over ICE raids. Picture: Getty

Taking to his social media platform, Trump wrote: "A once great American City, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals.

"Now violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations — But these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve.

"I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, in coordination with all other relevant Departments and Agencies, to take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion, and put an end to these Migrant riots.

"Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Taking to his social media platform, Trump wrote: "A once great American City, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals. Picture: Truth Social

Amid growing concerns over heightening tensions, California governor Gavin Newsome urged protesters to remain calm on Sunday - as he suggested Trump is "hoping for chaos" on the streets.

“He’s hoping for chaos so he can justify more crackdowns, more fear, more control," Newsome said on Sunday.

"Stay calm. Never use violence. Stay peaceful.”

Police had previously used tear gas, stun guns and riot shields to push back against protestors on Saturday

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed on Sunday that the National Guard had been sent to Los Angeles "to keep peace and allow people to be able to protest."

Protesters from the city hall to the metropolitan detention center of downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following last night's immigration raid protest. (AP Photo/Jae Hong). Picture: Alamy

The Security Secretary suggested that US President Donald Trump had gone over the head of California Governor Gavin Newsom to send in the National Guard because the Democratic Governor has "proven that he makes bad decisions".

It comes as US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth suggested on Sunday that US Marines could be drafted in if the violence in LA continues.

According to US Northern Command, part of Department of Defense, the California Military Department has "deployed approximately 300 soldiers to three separate locations" in the greater Los Angeles area.

Senator Bernie Sanders described what he called "Trump's authoritarianism", branding it "unacceptable", while Gavin Newsom shared the four "acts of a dictator", suggesting Trump was acting as one.

Newsom has since promised "California will be taking him to court" for deploying the National Guard troops without consulting him.

Smart guys running the operation.



The National Guard wasn’t even deployed on the ground when Trump posted this.



Pete Hegseth runs the Pentagon as well as he throws an axe on a Fox News set. https://t.co/KospLn0vkw — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 8, 2025

A British news photographer has undergone emergency surgery after being hit by non-lethal rounds during protests in Los Angeles.

Nick Stern was documenting a stand-off between anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) protesters and police outside a Home Depot in Paramount, a city in LA county and a location known as a hiring spot for day labourers, when a 14mm "sponge bullet" tore into his thigh.

He told the PA news agency: "My initial concern was, were they firing live rounds?

"Some of the protesters came and helped me, and they ended up carrying me, and I noticed that there was blood pouring down my leg."

He was treated by a medic who urged him to go to hospital. At one point, Mr Stern says he passed out from the pain.

He is now recovering at Long Beach Memorial Medical Centre following emergency surgery.

Mr Stern, who emigrated to the US in 2007, said he typically makes himself "as visible as possible" while working in hostile situations.

"That way you're less likely to get hit because they know you're media," he said.

Many have questioned the validity of the city-wide arrests, following raids taking place across the country in recent days.

It comes amid claims many of the masked ICE officers failed to present badges or any form of official identification.

Protests began on Friday after officials carried out a slew of raids across the city - part of Donald Trump’s ongoing mission to deport all so-called illegal migrants.

According to an ICE spokesperson, as many as 118 arrests have been made in LA this week, which includes 44 in those operations on Friday.

Ulysses Sanchez washes his face with water after tear gas is used near protesters at the metropolitan detention center in downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025, following last night's immigration raid protest. (AP Photo/Jae Hong). Picture: Alamy

As word of the raids spread, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Edward R Royal Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles, where those arrested were being processed.

Protesters blocked entrances and exits to the building, chanted slogans and demanded the release of those arrested. Several protesters attempted to physically stop ICE vehicles, leading to confrontations with law enforcement.

The first wave of National Guard officers arrived in LA early on Sunday, as protests risk entering their third day.

A car burns during a protest following federal immigration operations, in the Compton neighborhood of Los Angeles, California on June 7, 2025. Picture: Getty

Despite claims of widespread violence from the White House, the LA Sheriff’s Department described the protests as largely peaceful.

Shortly after 7pm local time on Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department declared the protests to be an “unlawful assembly”, meaning that protesters who refused to leave the area could be subject to arrest.

US media outlets and rights groups reported that hundreds of detainees, including children, were held overnight in the basement of the federal building without access to beds, blankets or adequate food and water.

A protester waves the Mexican flag as law enforcement clashes with demonstrators during a protest following federal immigration operations,. Picture: Getty

However, an ICE spokesperson told CBS News that the agency “categorically refutes the assertions made by immigration activists in Los Angeles."

Taking to X as chaos mounted, California Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Donald Trump’s decision to deploy federal troops.

He wrote: “The federal government is sowing chaos so they can have an excuse to escalate.

“That is not the way any civilized country behaves."

Trump hit back: "If Governor Gavin Newscum, of California, and Mayor Karen Bass, of Los Angeles, can't do their jobs, which everyone knows they can't, then the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved!!!.”

Later, he added: "Great job by the National Guard in Los Angeles after two days of violence, clashes and unrest.

"We have an incompetent Governor (Newscum) and Mayor (Bass) who were, as usual (just look at how they handled the fires, and now their VERY SLOW PERMITTING disaster. Federal permitting is complete!), unable to to handle the task. These Radical Left protests, by instigators and often paid troublemakers, will NOT BE TOLERATED. Also, from now on, MASKS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED to be worn at protests. What do these people have to hide, and why??? Again, thank you to the National Guard for a job well done!"

Vice President JD Vance, meanwhile, described protesters as "insurrectionists carrying foreign flags" and "attacking immigration enforcement officers."

"One half of America's political leadership has decided that border enforcement is evil," he wrote.

"Time to pass President Trump's beautiful bill and further secure the border."

We will not stand for this. pic.twitter.com/Ug1CN4JKOz — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) June 6, 2025

ICE and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) reported the “administrative arrest” of 44 individuals for immigration-related offences. An administrative arrest refers to detention for civil immigration violations, which include overstaying a visa or holding legal immigration status.

These arrests can result in detention, deportation, temporary re-entry bans and denial of future immigration requests.

United States Attorney Bill Essayli said federal law enforcement operations would proceed as planned in Los Angeles County this weekend.

"I urge the public to refrain from interfering with these lawful actions. Anyone who obstructs federal agents will face arrest and prosecution," he said.

ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons said in a statement on Saturday, "The brave men and women of ICE were in Los Angeles arresting criminal illegal aliens including gang members, drug traffickers and those with a history of assault, cruelty to children, domestic violence, robbery, and smuggling."

Lyons said that the "violent rioters will be held accountable" and vowed that ICE will continue to make arrests.

A message to the LA rioters: you will not stop us or slow us down. @ICEgov will continue to enforce the law.



And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) June 7, 2025

The raids were part of a broader initiative under the Trump administration’s intensified immigration policies.

Local and state officials condemned the raids and the manner in which they were conducted.

In a statement shared on X on Friday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said such operations “sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city”.

California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statement describing the operations as “cruel” and “chaotic”, adding that they are an attempt “to meet an arbitrary arrest quota”. All 15 members of the Los Angeles City Council issued a joint statement denouncing the raids.

Some Trump administration officials, on the other hand, defended the actions and criticised local leaders for pushing back.

US Secretary Kristi Noem said in a post on X: "A message to the LA rioters: you will not stop us or slow us down," stating that ICE will "continue to enforce the law."

The status of all individuals detained remains unclear.