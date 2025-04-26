Trump says he's 'unsure if Putin wants to end the war' after Zelenskyy welcomes 'potentially historic' talks in Vatican

Trump and Zelenskyy. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

Donald Trump has said he is unsure if Vladimir Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine.

The US president said that Russia's bombardment of civilians in recent days - part of a pattern that stretches back to the start of the war three years ago - had made him question the Kremlin's commitment to peace.

Writing on his social network TruthSocial, Mr Trump said that he was considering other sanctions on Russia to force Mr Putin's hand.

It comes after he was pictured meeting Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Vatican before Pope Francis' funeral.

Mr Trump said: "There was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days.

"It makes me think that maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war, he’s just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through Banking' or 'Secondary Sanctions?'

"Too many people are dying!!!"

Mr Trump also said it was unrealistic for Ukraine to keep hold of Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014, in any peace deal.

Crimea is said to be an important red line in negotiations for Mr Zelenskyy.

Mr Trump has also said that a peace deal is "very close".

Mr Zelenskyy said he had a "good meeting" with Mr Trump which was "very symbolic" before Francis' funeral.

The Ukrainian president posted on X following his meeting with Mr Trump.

He said: "Good meeting. We discussed a lot one on one. Hoping for results on everything we covered.

"Protecting lives of our people. Full and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and lasting peace that will prevent another war from breaking out.

"Very symbolic meeting that has potential to become historic, if we achieve joint results."

Mr Zelenskyy also met with Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump.

Giving a readout of the meeting with Sir Keir, a Downing Street spokesperson said: "The Prime Minister met President Zelensky in Rome this afternoon.

"They discussed positive progress made in recent days to secure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

"They agreed to maintain momentum and continue working intensively with international partners to drive forward the next stages of planning.

"The leaders agreed to speak again at the earliest opportunity."