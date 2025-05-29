Trump reduces Chicago gang founder's sentence after lobbying by Kanye West

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has reduced the jail sentence imposed on one of the "most notorious criminals in Illinois" following extensive lobbying by rapper Kanye West.

On Wednesday, the US President chose to commute the six life sentences imposed on Larry Hoover - the founding member of the Gangster Disciples (GDs).

Based in Chicago, the GDs became one of the city's most prolific organised crime circles - second only to the notorious Black Disciples (BDs).

Hoover currently remains behind bars in Chicago following his 1998 conviction.

However, reports suggest he will now be transferred to a state prison to serve out the remainder of his 200-year sentence for crimes committed following a separately conviction in a state court.

Kanye West had previously met with Trump in the Oval Office to discuss Hoover's sentence amid reports of a continued campaign to free the gang member.

The announcement saw the controversial hip-hop artist repost photos of a 2021 "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert organised with the help of fellow musician Drake.

Taking to social media, West wrote: "WORDS CAN'T EXPRESS MY GRATITUDE FOR OUR DEVOTED ENDURING PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP FOR FREEING LARRY HOOVER."

Kanye's calls to free Hoover follow campaigning by the gangster's son, Larry Hoover Jr, who has long called for his release.

Larry Hoover Jr was also heard to feature in West's hit 2021 track Jesus Lord.

Despite Trump's intervention, the 74-year-old will still have to serve the remainder of his 200-year sentence, CBS News reported.

Prosecutors allege Hoover continued to orchestrate violence and drug trafficking in Chicago between 1970 through to 1995.

The reduction in Hoover's sentence follows a string of presidential pardons in recent days, with reality TV stars Julie and Todd Chrisley among the latest to have their convictions vacated.

Federal prosecutors had previously accused the drug kingpin of running what they described as a “criminal enterprise” from inside prison following his initial conviction.

They alleged the arrangement allowed him to oversee wider gang activities while behind bars, with Hoover later charged and found guilty on 40 additional counts in 1997.

The news comes hours after Elon Musk announced his departure from his advising role within the Trump administration.

The tech tycoon insisted the work of DOGE would continue - despite appearing to hit out at the president's recent policies.