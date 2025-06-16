Trump says throwing Russia out of G8 'was a big mistake' that paved way for war in Ukraine

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Donald Trump has said throwing Russia out of the G8 "was a big mistake" that helped pave the way for war in Ukraine.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Russia was a member of the Group of Eight (G8) until 2014 when the country was expelled over the Russian annexation of Crimea.

Speaking to reporters alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at this year's G7 summit, Mr Trump claimed Russia wasn't an enemy at that time, but was expelled because Barack Obama and Justin Trudeau wanted Russia out.

The US president also reiterated his claim that the war in Ukraine would never have started had he been president instead of Joe Biden.

He said: "I think you wouldn't have a war right now if you had Russia in. And you wouldn't have a war right now if Trump were president four years ago."

Read more: Starmer and Trump to hold ‘one-on-one’ talks at G7 in push to wrap up trade deal

Read more: Starmer hints at revival of UK-Canada trade talks as he meets with Carney in Ottawa ahead of G7

Putin with other world leaders at the G8 summit in 2013, before he was expelled in 2014. Picture: Getty

"They threw Russia out, which I claimed was a very big mistake. Even though I wasn't in politics then, I was very loud about it," Trump said.

"It was a mistake in that you spend so much time talking about Russia, and he's no longer at the table, so it makes life more complicated."

Mr Trump added that President Putin was "very insulted" when he was expelled, and "not a happy person about it".

Sir Keir Starmer speaks to the media during the G7 Leaders Summit. Picture: Getty

During the summit, Mr Trump will meet with leaders including British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Sir Keir said he will talk about implementing the UK's trade deal with the US during a one-on-one meeting.

The Prime Minister said the deal was in the "final stages" and he expects it to be completed "very soon".

"But yes, I'll be discussing that with President Trump, along with another number of other things.

"I'll be having a one-on-one with him. I think I'm seeing him on a number of occasions today, because we're in all of the sessions together.

"So I'll be having a lot of conversations with President Trump, but we will be talking about our trade deal, because the trade deal, because that really matters for the vital sectors that are safeguarded under our deal, and so we've got to implement that now."