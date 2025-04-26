Exclusive

Scaramucci claims Europe can't rely on US for remainder of Trump administration - as President has been 'lost' to Putin

By Flaminia Luck

The former White House communications director has claimed "Europeans would be very smart to know that they've lost the Americans at least over the next three and a half years" - as President Trump has been "lost" to Vladimir Putin.

In an interview with Saxo, Anthony Scaramucci was asked about the Trump's administration's relationship with Europe/ the EU.

It comes following the wake of the disastrous Oval Office meeting with Zelenskyy and the leaked Signal messages showing hostile opinions about bloc.

Scaramucci was pressed by LBC on the state of transatlantic relations, particularly regarding efforts to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine.

In response, he said: "You've lost Trump to Vladimir Putin, and so, I don't know what Vladimir Putin has on Donald Trump. And so I'm not going to speculate.

"A Louisiana politician once said, you can't survive a dead woman or a young boy, meaning if there was information related to those two things, your career couldn’t survive, and I'm not saying that there is, but I'm just saying if there was, then all of a sudden that jigsaw piece comes into play and then the whole thing becomes very clear.

The 'advent of Trump changes everything' in terms of a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire deal

"That compromise is clearly kowtowing to Vladimir Putin. And so it's not an explicit tape or anything like that, it would have to be something more significant than that.

"But I maintain that the elements of the Steele document are real. It's been strongly refuted by the right.

"But I think Christopher Steele is a pretty good intelligence operative, and I've read through his book unredacted and knowing what I know, I do think that Putin said he was going to take Kiev in 3 days.

"He didn't do that. But he did take Washington in three years.

"Now he owns Washington. And so why does he own Washington? I don't know.

"But I think the Europeans would be very smart to know that they've lost the Americans at least over the next three and a half years.

"By the way, there are people inside the administration who are for Ukraine.

"It used to be a guy by the name of Marco Rubio, former senator, now Secretary of State, was for the Ukrainians and for their freedom, and he's couched himself now to Donald Trump."

