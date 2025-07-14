Trump 'very unhappy' with Putin as he agrees to send NATO weapons to aid Ukraine

President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

US President Donald Trump is 'very unhappy' with Putin and has threatened Russia with new tariffs if it doesn't make a ceasefire deal to end the Ukraine war within 50 days.

Donald Trump has threatened Russia with "severe tariffs" of 100% if it fails to reach a ceasefire dead to end the Ukraine war within 50 days.

Speaking alongside NATO secretary general Mark Rutte, he said he is "very unhappy" with Putin.

The US President said he has made a deal to send NATO weapons to aid Ukraine.

Mr Trump said the US will send "top of the line weapons" to NATO.

The war has "got to stop," he added

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, from second left, meets with President Donald Trump as Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Picture: Alamy

"This is billions of dollars worth of military equipment which is going to be purchased from the United States, going to NATO, and that's going to be quickly distributed to the battlefield."

However, he said that NATO members, rather than American taxpayers, will cover the cost of the weapons.

Mark Rutte chime said that Russia bombing cities is not for "military goals" but to create panic among citizens.

Mr Trump claimed trade is "great for settling wars", after he announced the new weapons package.

He said he thought he had a deal with the Kremlin "about four times" to end the war in Ukraine but "here were are still talking".

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Picture: Alamy

"I thought we should have had a deal done a long time ago, but it just keeps going on and on and on."

He added that he speaks to Russian leader Vladimir Putin "a lot" but the leader "knows what a fair deal is".

Mr Trump said that after a recent "nice phone call" he felt frustrated as "missiles are then launched into Kyiv or some other city, and that happens three or four times".

This comes as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had "productive" talks today with the US envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.