Trump says US is 'committed to buying and owning Gaza' as President rules out 'right of return' for Palestinians. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has doubled down on his commitment to 'own' Gaza, as he emphasised that Palestinians 'wouldn't' have the right to return to the region under his plans.

Last week Trump vowed to turn the war torn region into the "Riviera of the Middle East" during a White House visit from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking on Monday to confirm the plans, the US President added his plan would not

He added that his vision would allow refugees to "live beautifully".

“Think of it as a real estate development for the future," explained Trump, adding: "It would be a beautiful piece of land.”

The Rehan family in their encampment in the ruins of their home amid widespread destruction caused by the Israeli military's ground and air offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana). Picture: Alamy

Trump's comments came as part of an interview with US outlet Fox on Monday, with Trump telling Bret Braier that he would instead build a "permanent place" for Palestinians.

It comes as both the Palestinian Authority and Hamas asserted that Palestinian land was "not for sale".

Asked whether Palestinians would be allowed to return to Gaza, Trump replied: “No, they wouldn’t because they’re going to have much better housing. In other words".

Trump mentioned Jordan and Egypt as countries that Gaza’s Palestinians would be sent to, and he expressed optimism about making a “deal” with the two governments.

Speaking on Monday from the Knesset, Israel's Prime Minister branded Trump’s vision for Gaza "new" and "creative".

It comes as Israeli forces began pulling back from a key corridor through Gaza as part of its ceasefire deal with Hamas.

The Rehan family's encampment in the ruins of their home amid widespread destruction caused by the Israeli military's ground and air offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana). Picture: Alamy

Israel agreed to withdraw its military from the four-mile-long Netzarim corridor, which separates northern Gaza from the south.

This has allowed Palestinians to return to their homes, many of which have been destroyed in Israel's bombardment of the territory.