Trump signs bill making deepfake porn illegal - as Melania says 'Take It Down Act' will 'prioritise people over politics'

First lady Melania Trump speaks President Donald Trump listens during a bill signing event for the 'Take it Down Act' in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, May 19, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has announced a deepfake porn crackdown, as Democrats and Republicans alike united behind the 'Take It Down Act'.

A bipartisan bill, the act will make publishing deepfake content illegal, with those who violate it facing a potential prison term, a fine, or both.

The US President joined by Melania in the White House Rose Garden on Monday for the announcement, with Trump seen to sign the bill in front of waiting media - as well as commenting on his recent call with Putin.

Noting the US was "blessed" to have such a "compassionate" First Lady, Trump highlighted that the ‘Take it Down Act' would tackle a growing and "abusive" problem across the US.

Deepfake pornography widely refers to sexually explicit material that has been digitally altered or enhanced using artificial intelligence to superimpose someone’s face on another person's body - typically without their consent, to give the impression they are engaging in sexual acts.

It comes months after Russian state TV broadcast naked images of Melania Trump as its presenters congratulated her husband on his 2024 election victory.

"Today we’re making it totally illegal," Trump said on Monday, adding that "stopping these abuses" was now a "top priority".

President Donald Trump holds up a bill for the 'Take it Down Act' that he and first lady Melania Trump signed in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, May 19, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Picture: Alamy

Labelling the bill's bipartisan backing a "beautiful thing to do", the president awkwardly pointed out that Melania "didn’t know we had a problem" when it came to disagreements between opposing US political parties.

"Thank you all for coming together to prioritise people over politics," Melania began on Monday.

She noted that as First Lady, her initiative would make the internet a "safer online environment for our youth”.

"I wants to thank my husband, President Trump, for standing with us in this effort.

"His signature on this new law is not where our work ends on this issue. We now look to the federal ocmmission and the public sector to play their part.

She finished by adding: "Children are central to the future of our families in America".

The President was then seen to praise his wife, adding Melania had "worked really hard on this" and "had a lot of help from some friends of mine".

First lady Melania Trump claps as President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing event for the 'Take it Down Act' in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, May 19, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Picture: Alamy

It comes hours after Trump announced that Russia and Ukraine will "immediately start negotiations toward a ceasefire" following a two-hour phone call with Vladimir Putin.

Mr Trump said the call went "very well" and suggested peace talks will begin imminently.

Writing on his Truth Social network following the call, Mr Trump posted: "Just completed my two hour call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

"I believe it went very well."Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War.