Calls for UK to retract Trump state visit invite after Zelenskyy row, as SNP says Starmer 'needs to get off his knees'

Keir Starmer is facing calls to rescind an invitation for a state visit to Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Calls have been made for the UK to retract an invitation for Donald Trump to make a state visit to the UK after his extraordinary row with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Stephen Flynn, the leader of the SNP in Westminster, said Keir Starmer should "get off his knees" instead of "[rolling] out the red carpet" for the US president.

It comes after Mr Trump accused Mr Zelenskyy of gambling with World War Three, as he, his vice-president JD Vance and the Ukrainian leader all raised their voices and spoke over each other in front of the world's media in the White House.

King Charles invited Mr Trump for a state visit via Sir Keir during the PM's trip to the White House on Thursday.

Mr Flynn, who has been joined in his calls by the Scottish Greens, said that Mr Trump's invitation should be rescinded for mocking and bullying Mr Zelenskyy.

Washington, United States Of America. 27th Feb, 2025. United States President Donald J Trump and Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the United Kingdom, discuss an invitation from King Charles inviting Trump to visit the United Kingdom. Picture: Alamy

These calls were played down by other observers, who said that to retract an invitation would cause a major diplomatic row for the British government - at a time when Sir Keir feels he is on a good footing with Mr Trump.

Mr Flynn insisted that Donald Trump was undeserving of a state visit - "and if someone is not deserving of it, then they shouldn't get it."

He added: "Not only has he called Zelenskyy a dictator, not only has he said he started the war, not only has he mocked Ukraine and mocked Zelenskyy relentlessly - both he and his vice president have now actively tried to bully him on live television in the Oval Office.

"That's not good enough. We need to show solidarity with our allies, our allies in Europe who are fighting for the future of European democracy. Keir Starmer wants to roll out the red carpet. Well, you know what? He needs to get off his knees and decide what it is he stands for and what it is he believes it. And in my view, that should be European democracy. No ifs and no buts.

"And once the President of the United States agrees to that, then guess what? He can come to a Scottish castle and he can be our guest. But up until that point, he should be denied that opportunity. Just as he has leverage, we have leverage. Just as he has a voice, we have a voice. And it's about time we used it."

Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth II during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, London. Picture: Alamy

Other commentators suggested that rescinding a state invitation would be unfeasible - while admitting that Charles has been "put in a very difficult position".

Conservative backbencher Sir Roger Gale told LBC's Matthew Wright: "His Majesty has been placed in a very, very difficult position indeed, because effectively he's being used for political purposes in a way that I fully understand, and I understand the diplomacy.

"But the fact of the matter is, because of Trump's behaviour in the White House yesterday... the King is now in a very difficult position."

Sir Mark Lyle Grant, a former UK Ambassador to the UN and national security advisor, said that scrapping the invitation was a "non-starter".

Stephen Flynn leader of the Scottish National Party. Picture: Alamy

"We mustn't forget that the relationship with the United States is our most important relationship. It's so vital in areas that I know about in defence, intelligence, security, nuclear, et cetera, massive trading partners.

"The opportunity for trade deal with the United States is now back on the table. And these state visits, yes, of course they're ceremonial, but they are used to promote our interests and our policies. And the King understands that, just as his mother, the Queen, bless her, did before."

He added that the royal family had been forced to deal with politically controversial figures before.

"I remember the president of Zimbabwe, President Mugabe, came, Ceaușescu [from] Romania came... So it's not exactly the first time. And President Trump isn't in that category. Let's be very clear, he is a democratically elected leader of our most closest ally.

"So yes, it may be a little bit awkward, but I don't think we should overreact to this particular set of events".