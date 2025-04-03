Trump ordered to pay huge legal bill of British investigators he sued over claims of 'perverted' sex acts in Russia

Donald Trump has been ordered to pay Christopher Steele's company's six-figure legal bill. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Donald Trump has been ordered to pay six-figure legal fees of a British private intelligence firm he sued over claims he took part in "perverted" sex acts in Russia.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US president, 78, brought a data protection claim against Orbis Business Intelligence, a consultancy founded by former MI6 officer Christopher Steele, in 2022.

Mrs Justice Steyn threw out the claim in February last year without ruling on the truth of the allegationd.

She ordered Mr Trump to pay Orbis's costs "of the entire claim" including an initial payment of £290,000, which a hearing in January was told that Mr Trump had "decided not to pay".

The case concerned the so-called Steele dossier which contained allegations, denied by Mr Trump, that he had been "compromised" by Russian security service the FSB.

Read more: Ex-MI6 spy who exposed Trump-Russia ties reveals ‘spooky’ moment he knew he was being watched

Read more: UK 'behind the curve' in preventing Russian interference, ex-MI6 officer says

Trump has long been criticised for his relative warmth towards Putin. Picture: Alamy

It also included two memos that claimed he had taken part in "sex parties" in St Petersburg and engaged in "golden showers" with prostitutes in Moscow.

Mr Trump deciding not to pay meant he was prevented from taking part in a three-day hearing to decide the size of the total legal bill, with Costs Judge Jason Rowley ordering on Thursday that the president pay £626,058.98.

The specialist judge said the figure was "both reasonable and proportionate", with interest accruing daily at 12%.

Mr Steele previously ran the Secret Intelligence Service's Russia desk.

The dossier, made up of more than a dozen memos, was produced by Orbis in 2016 before the US election which saw Mr Trump become president for the first time, before it was leaked to and published by BuzzFeed in 2017.

At a hearing in October 2023, Hugh Tomlinson KC, for Mr Trump, described the allegations in the memos - which also included a claim that he had "defiled" a bed previously used by former president Barack Obama and his wife - as "egregiously inaccurate".

Mrs Justice Steyn ruled that the claim was "bound to fail" but said she had "not considered, or made any determination, as to the accuracy or inaccuracy" of the claims in the dossier.

A previous hearing in January was told that Orbis would seek all of its legal costs from the claim, which lawyers for Mr Trump described as "eye-watering" and "absolutely outrageously high".