'Tariffs are not going away' Trump advisor warns as 90-day pause nears end

US President Donald Trump holds a chart as he delivers remarks on reciprocal tariffs during an event in the Rose Garden entitled "Make America Wealthy Again". Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

A top Trump advisor has warned the US president has no plans to extend the 90-day pause of his sweeping global tariffs.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In April, Donald Trump slapped most countries across the globe with huge tariffs ranging from 10% to more than 100% on goods brought into the US.

However, most of these tariffs were paused just weeks later after stock markets across the world plummeted.

This pause is due to end soon, but Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has warned there will be no tariff relief this time around.

Read more: Britain unveils 12 new attack submarines as UK forces arm for war

LBC callers react: US court temporarily pauses block on Donald Trump’s tariffs

"Tariffs are not going away," Lutnick told Fox News.

He went on to say “a lot” of trade deals could be agreed within the next two weeks.

"You're going to see over the next couple of weeks, really, first class deals for the American worker," he said.

"I think that's the deadline, and the President's just going to determine what rates people have if they can't get a deal done".

It comes after the US President said he will double the tax on metal imports to 50 per cent from Wednesday this week.

He said the move would help boost the local steel industry and national supply.

The UK agreed a trade deal with the US last month which brought the levies on those metals to zero -but it's yet to come into force.

Now, a Government spokesperson has said: “The UK was the first country to secure a trade deal with the US earlier this month and we remain committed to protecting British business and jobs across key sectors, including steel.”

“We are engaging with the US on the implications of the latest tariff announcement and to provide clarity for industry.”