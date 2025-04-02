Trump takes aim at foreign countries 'looting and pillaging' US as he announces 25% car import tax

President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Donald Trump has claimed foreign countries have "looted and pillaged" the US as he announced tariffs "throughout the world".

Speaking to reporters outside the White House on the so-called 'Liberation Day', he said that he would "make America wealthy again".

Mr Trump announced 10% tariffs to be imposed on the UK - much lower than many other countries. The EU will face 20%, China 30% and India 26%. Some other Asian countries will face 50% and higher.

The president also announced a 25% tariff on imports of all foreign-made cars, hitting out at the EU and Asian countries like Thailand, Vietnam and Asia. A car manufacturing worker was invited on stage to praise the measures.

Mr Trump claimed that the US had been "looted, pillaged, raped and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike".

He added: "Our taxpayers have been ripped off for more than 50 years, but it is not going to happen anymore," he adds.

President Donald Trump arrives to speak during an event to announce new tariffs. Picture: Alamy

"We have some very, very good news today," Mr Trump said, introducing his remarks.

"A lot of good things are happening for our country.

"This is Liberation Day. 2 April 2025 will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn, the day America's destiny was reclaimed, and the day that we began to make America wealthy again."

He said that tariffs would be "reciprocal," adding: "That means they do it to us and we do it to them. Very simple. Can't get any simpler than that."

Mr Trump said: "I don't blame these other countries at all. I blame former presidents and past leaders. They let it happen to an extent that nobody can even believe."

Economists have warned that tariffs will have a negative effect on the US economy, as well as the rest of the world.

But Mr Trump said that his measures would bring jobs "roaring back" to the US.

He also took aim at Joe Biden's previous regime for its economic management of the country.

Trade experts answer your questions about Donald Trump's tariff plan

What is a tariff?

Simply put, tariffs are taxes placed on imported goods into a country.

When tariffs are placed on goods it is the importer who pays up - meaning when Donald Trump announces tariffs this evening, it will be US citizens who pay.

Tariffs are ultimately designed to protect domestic manufacturing, boost jobs and convince consumers to buy local products.

To make up for the costs caused by tariffs, businesses often put prices up and that extra cost usually falls to the consumer.

This means the cost of everyday items like food, technology and cars could increase in the United States following tonight’s announcements.

Outside of the US, these tariffs could damage global economies as foreign businesses' products become more and more expensive for American consumers, causing sales to fall.