Trump tells Carney 'never say never' on Canada becoming 51st US state - as PM insists nation 'is not for sale'

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House May 6, 2025. (Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has told Mark Carney to 'never say never' on Canada becoming the 51st US state as the two leaders met in Washington to discuss trade.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The meeting comes in the wake of a war or words between the two leaders, after Trump imposed tariffs on Canadian imports.

Congratulating Carney on his victory, Trump told the Canadian Premier: “I have a lot of respect for this man … He ran a really great campaign".

He went on to jokingly claim that he may have contributed to Carney's historic 30% swing in last week's Canadian elections.

The meeting saw Carney insist that Canada is "not for sale" despite the assertions of the US President.

“It won’t be for sale. Ever,” insisted the Carney as tensions simmered below the surface in the Oval Office.

Trump was then seen to respond: “I say: never say never.”

Read more: 'Potential for war is real': UK politicians urge restraint after India fires missiles across Pakistan border

Read more: The India trade agreement is a big deal for Scotch whisky - we're entering a new golden era

President Donald Trump greets Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney outside the White House in Washington, on May 6, 2025. (Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images). Picture: Alamy

Carney held a press conference in the shadow of the White House following the pair's meeting, with the Prime Minister reiterating his belief that Trump talks about his "wishes", rather than "reality".

"This is never going to happen," Carney insisted, "some things are never for sale".

It's a meeting that saw Carney confirm the idea was anything but palatable, with one reporter later asking the Prime Minister: “Have you asked the president to stop calling Canada the 51st state?”

“Yes. Today. Exactly what you just said,” he replied.

“I said it’s not useful to repeat this idea,” Carney added in French. “But he is the president and he will say what he wants.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is seen during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House May 6, 2025. (Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images). Picture: Alamy

The tense exchange saw well-publicised issues continue to simmer beneath the surface, with Carney noting today marked "the end of the beginning" of the changing relationship between Canada and the US.

It comes as Trump teased of what he described as an "earth-shattering" announcement in the coming days.

"We have a very big announcement to make," he declared.

"It's not about trade, it's about something else, but it's going to be a truly earth-shattering and positive development for this country and for the people of this country,' Trump said.

"And that will take place some time within the next few days."