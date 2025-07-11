Trump touches down in Texas to survey the damage after catastrophic floods kill 120 and leave 160 missing

US President Donald Trump, Texas Governor Greg Abbott (2L), and First Lady Melania Trump (L) meet with local officials and first responders near the Guadalupe River. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has touched down in Texas to survey the damage after floods killed at least 120 people, with 160 still missing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US president and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Kerrville, Texas, on Friday evening to meet with first responders and locals recovering from one of the state’s worst natural disasters in decades.

The catastrophe unfolded in the early hours of Friday last week after the Guadalupe River rose 26ft (8m) in 45 minutes.

According to officials, the total death toll has now risen to 120, with authorities coming under fire for a lack of transparency and organisation when it comes to updates on those missing.

Read more: Trump to be 'denied honour of addressing Parliament' during historic second state visit

At least 120 people are dead after flooding in Texas. Picture: Getty

Water came crashing through the cabins of Camp Mystic - a private Christian summer camp for girls located on the banks of the Guadalupe River - in the early hours of Friday.

At least 27 of those confirmed dead across the state are from the Christian summer camp, with some victims as young as eight years old.

Speaking to reporters as he left the White House, Trump said: “It’s a horrible thing.”

After arriving in the Lone Star State, Trump was pictured meeting with first responders in the town of Kerrville, one of the areas worst hit by the flooding.

He was joined by Texas senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, alongside agriculture secretary Brooke Rollins.

Death Tolls Continue to Rise After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country. Picture: Getty

Trump signed a major disaster declaration on Sunday for Kerr County, as he announced plans to visit: "I would have done it today, but we'd just be in their way.

"It's a horrible thing that took place, absolutely horrible," he told reporters.

"This area is primarily pro-Trump," said Harris Currie, a rancher from Utopia, Texas, near Kerrville, after the president arrived.

President Trump Tours Devastation In Texas After Deadly Flash Flooding. Picture: Getty

Trump won Kerr County with 77% of the vote last year, and Mr Currie said his visit is "something a president should do".

Kerr County Commissioner Jeff Holt, who also is a volunteer firefighter, said the focus of Mr Trump's visit should be "how we responded and what we're going to do in the future".

"In the future, we're going to figure out how we get a little better at what we do," Mr Holt said.