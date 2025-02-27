Trump to push ahead with tariffs on Mexico and Canada as he slams US neighbours in furious social media rant

US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has confirmed US-imposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada will come into effect in a matter of days.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It comes after Trump backed down on his threats to impose tariffs on the United States’ neighbours last month.

President Trump pledged to impose tariffs on all Canadian and Mexican goods in the days after he took office, but backed down after talks with the countries’ leaders.

But taking to TruthSocial today, President Trump raged against the levels of immigration entering the United States from both its southern and northern borders.

Read more: Trump slaps 25% tariffs on EU imports, as he says European bloc was 'formed to screw us'

Donald Trump Hosts Canadian PM Justin Trudeau At The White House. Picture: Getty

He wrote: “Drugs are still pouring into our Country from Mexico and Canada at very high and unacceptable levels.

“A large percentage of these Drugs, much of them in the form of Fentanyl, are made in, and supplied by, China.

“More than 100,000 people died last year due to the distribution of these dangerous and highly addictive POISONS. Millions of people have died over the last two decades.

“The families of the victims are devastated and, in many instances, virtually destroyed. We cannot allow this scourge to continue to harm the USA, and therefore, until it stops, or is seriously limited, the proposed TARIFFS scheduled to go into effect on MARCH FOURTH will, indeed, go into effect, as scheduled.

“China will likewise be charged an additional 10% Tariff on that date. The April Second Reciprocal Tariff date will remain in full force and effect. Thank you for your attention to this matter. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Trump's belief in 'autocracy' makes him the 'worst ally' to Ukraine, says Kyiv-based caller

The prospect of escalating tariffs has already thrown the global economy into turmoil - with consumers expressing fears about inflation worsening and the car sector possibly suffering if America's two largest trading partners in Canada and Mexico are hit with taxes.

The potential for higher prices and slower growth could create a political backlash for Mr Trump, who promised voters in last year's presidential election that he could quickly lower the inflation rate, which jumped during president Joe Biden's term.

But Mr Trump also campaigned on imposing broad tariffs, which he plans to launch on April 2 by resetting tariffs to match the taxes that he determines are charged by other countries on American goods.

"The April Second Reciprocal Tariff date will remain in full force and effect," Mr Trump said as part of his social media post.

Mr Trump indicated on Wednesday that European countries would face a 25% tariff.

He also wants separate tariffs on cars, computer chips and pharmaceutical drugs that would be levied in addition to the reciprocal tariffs.