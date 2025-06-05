Trump signs sweeping travel ban blocking entry from 12 countries

President Donald Trump has banned visitors from 12 countries from entering the United States and partially restricted travelers from seven other nations. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Donald Trump has signed an executive order imposing a travel ban on citizens from 12 countries and partially restricted travellers from seven other nations.

The order, effective on Monday, restricts entry from Afghanistan, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Myanmar, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, and Haiti.

Additionally, partial restrictions will apply to visitors from Cuba, Venezuela, Laos, Sierra Leone, Turkmenistan, and Togo.

The US president justified the move by referencing to the recent terror attack on a pro-Israel demonstration in Boulder, Colorado, which was allegedly carried out by an Egyptian national who overstayed his visa.

Mr Trump emphasised the need for stronger vetting processes to protect Americans from potential threats and indicated that further measures may be implemented to address national security concerns.

The executive order, titled Protecting the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats, directs federal agencies to enhance screening and vetting procedures for all foreign nationals seeking to enter the U.S.

The action revives elements of Trump's "Muslim ban" from his first tenure as President, which faced legal challenges and was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018, and he new restrictions are expected to face similar scrutiny.