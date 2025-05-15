Exclusive

Trump thought Ukraine peace deal 'would be easy' due to 'relationship with Putin', ex CIA chief tells LBC

By Jacob Paul

General Petraeus, right, and Donald Trump, left. Picture: Alamy

President Donald Trump overestimated his ability to make peace in Ukraine, a former CIA director and US Army General has told LBC.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr, General David Petraeus said the US leader likely suspected he would see greater success making peace due to his "personal relationship" with the Russian President.

"I think he probably overestimated his ability, because of the personal relationship that they have had in the past to bring this ceasefire to fruition.

"Keep in mind, we can't even get a 30-day temporary ceasefire at this point in time," he said.

General Petraeus added: "There was probably a bit more put into what the relationship might yield than is proving in reality."

Read more: What does Donald Trump eat: President 'followed around by McDonalds'

Read more: Gaza peace deal that could have paved way for Palestinian state 'collapsed after Trump re-election’, ex-US diplomat says

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, with US President Donald Trump. Picture: Alamy

The Kremlin confirmed earlier on Thursday that Putin will not attend peace talks being held in Turkey - as Volodymyr Zelenskyy touched down in the country.

General Petraeus told Andrew: "It's very clear, I think, that President Putin really does not want to negotiate seriously. And beyond that, the conditions that he has established as necessary for an agreement are really unacceptable to Ukraine.

"And I'm hoping, frankly, that as a result of this, European leaders and President Trump will now turn their focus on Putin and their frustrations on him, rather than on President Zelensky, which is already happening."

Meanwhile, Trump has said a peace deal isn’t going to happen until he and Vladimir Putin “get together”.

“I don’t believe anything’s going to happen, whether you like it or not, until he and I get together,” the US president told reporters aboard Air Force One before landing in Abu Dhabi.

But Sir Laurie Bristow, the former UK ambassador to Russia, told LBC that it still "possible" that Putin and Zelensky could still end up at the negotiating table.

Speaking to James Hanson on LBC News, Sir Laurie said: "I think it's possible, I think it's desirable that there should be a negotiation because that's really the way that the, the fighting will come to an end. But the conditions for a good outcome need to be there before they go to that table."

Trump, who is on the last leg of a four-day Middle East tour, said earlier today that he could still fly to Turkey for peace talks despite Putin’s no-show.

President Donald Trump is greeted by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as he arrives on Air Force One at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Picture: Alamy

“If something happened I would go on Friday if it was appropriate,” he said. “We have people right now negotiating, I just hope Russia and Ukraine are able to do something. It has to stop.”

Last month, Trump and Zelensky met in the St Peter's Basilica on the sidelines of Pope Francis' funeral, after the US president said a Ukraine peace deal was "very close".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, huddles with U.S President Donald Trump during a one-on-one meeting before the funeral of Pope Francis at St. Peter's Basilica, April 26, 2025 in Vatican City. Picture: Alamy

General Petraeus said the meeting was "very helpful" for peace prospects.

"The meeting between President Trump and President Zelensky in Rome around the Pope's funeral was very helpful.

"The Mineral Deal was done after that between the US and Ukraine; there is a package of sanctions in the US Senate that has 70 of the 100 Senators supporting it."

He added that there is " lot of momentum right now", with four European leaders just having gone to Kyiv and meeting with President Zelensky and a call put into President Trump during that time.

"There's a unified front, I think now that was not present, certainly a month or two ago," General Petraeus added.

Delegations from both Ukraine and Russia were due to meet today in a bid to discuss a potential peace treaty, with Putin's refusal to attend leading Zelenskyy to accused him of sending 'stand in props' to the peace talks.

Putin's list of delegates, released at the eleventh hour, does not include high-ranking Kremlin officials - a move that has lead many to speculate on the credibility of claims he hopes for peace in the region.