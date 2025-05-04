Trump says he 'doesn't know' if he has to uphold US constitution, and opens up on third term speculation

US President Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Donald Trump has said he is not sure if he has to uphold all aspects of the US constitution.

In a new interview, the US president also said he does not think military force will be needed to make Canada the "51st state" of the US, and played down the possibility he would look to run for a third term in the White House.

Critics on the left have tried to make the case that Mr Trump is chipping away at due process in the US, most notably in the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man who was living in Maryland when he was mistakenly deported to El Salvador and imprisoned without communication.

Mr Trump says Mr Abrego Garcia is part of a violent transnational gang, and has sought to turn deportation into a test case for his campaign against illegal immigration, despite a Supreme Court order saying the administration must work to return Mr Abrego Garcia to the US.

Asked if US citizens and non-citizens deserve due process as laid out in the Fifth Amendment of the constitution, the president was noncommittal.

"I don't know. I'm not a lawyer. I don't know," Mr Trump said when pressed by Welker.

The Fifth Amendment provides "due process of law", meaning a person has certain rights when it comes to being prosecuted for a crime. The 14th Amendment says no state can "deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws".

Mr Trump said he has "brilliant lawyers ... and they are going to obviously follow what the Supreme Court said".

He said he was pushing to deport "some of the worst, most dangerous people on Earth" but courts are getting in his way.

"I was elected to get them the hell out of here, and the courts are holding me from doing it," Mr Trump said.

The comments in a wide-ranging and combative interview with NBC's Meet The Press came as the Republican president's efforts to quickly enact his agenda faced sharper headwinds from the public as his second administration passed the 100-day mark, according to a recent poll by the Associated Press-NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research.

Mr Trump made clear he is not backing away from a to-do list that he insists the American electorate broadly supported when they elected him in November.

The interview was taped on Friday at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida and aired on Sunday.

Before his White House meeting on Tuesday with newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Mr Trump is not backing away from rhetoric that has angered Canadians.

The president, however, told NBC it was "highly unlikely" that the US would need to use military force to make Canada the 51st state.

He offered less certainty about whether his calls for the US to take over Greenland from Nato ally Denmark can be achieved without military action.

"Something could happen with Greenland," Mr Trump said. "I'll be honest, we need that for national and international security. I don't see it with Canada. I just don't see it, I have to be honest with you."

Mr Trump said the US economy is in a "transition period" but he expects it to do "fantastically" despite the economic turmoil sparked by his tariffs.

When Welker noted that some Wall Street analysts say the chances of a recession are increasing, the president responded: "Well, you know, you say, some people on Wall Street say. Well, I tell you something else. Some people on Wall Street say that we're going to have the greatest economy in history."

He also deflected blame for the 0.3% decline in the US economy in the first quarter, insisting he was not responsible for it.

"I think the good parts are the Trump economy and the bad parts are the Biden economy because he's done a terrible job," referring to his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden.

Mr Trump revisited his recent comments at a cabinet meeting that children might have to have two dolls instead of 30, denying that is an acknowledgment his tariffs will lead to supply shortages.

"I'm just saying they don't need to have 30 dolls. They can have three. They don't need to have 250 pencils. They can have five," he said.

The president has repeatedly suggested he could seek a third term in the White House even though the 22nd Amendment says: "No person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice."

Mr Trump told NBC there is considerable support for him to run for a third term.

"But this is not something I'm looking to do," he added. "I'm looking to have four great years and turn it over to somebody, ideally a great Republican, a great Republican to carry it forward."

His previous comments about a third term sometimes seem more about provoking outrage on the political left. The Trump Organisation is even selling red caps with the words "Trump 2028''.

But at moments, he has suggested he was seriously looking into a third term. In a late March phone interview with NBC, Mr Trump said: "I'm not joking. There are methods which you could do it."

He added that vice president JD Vance is doing a "fantastic job" and is "brilliant", and secretary of state Marco Rubio, whom Mr Trump last week tasked to simultaneously serve as acting national security adviser, is "great".

But Mr Trump said it is "far too early" to begin talking about his potential successor.

He is confident that his Make America Great Again movement will flourish beyond his time in the White House.

"You look at Marco, you look at JD Vance, who's fantastic," Mr Trump said. "You look at - I could name 10, 15, 20 people right now just sitting here. No, I think we have a tremendous party. And you know what I can't name? I can't name one Democrat."