Date of Trump visit to Scotland confirmed as US president and Starmer to 'refine' US-UK trade deal

US President Donald Trump(L) and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (R) make their way to the family photo during the Group of Seven (G7) Summit. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

The White House has confirmed that Trump will visit Scotland in an 'unprecedented' second visit to the UK at the end of this month.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

During the visit, the US president will "refine the great deal that was brokered between the United States and the United Kingdom," according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

He will visit Turnberry and Aberdeen between July 25th and July 29th, Leavitt confirmed.

She told reporters: “President Trump will travel to Scotland, where he will visit both Turnberry and Aberdeen from July 25 to July 29.

"During the visit, President Trump will meet again with Prime Minister Starmer to refine the great trade deal that was brokered between the United States and the United Kingdom."

The US president is expected to visit his own golf resorts in Scotland, including in Turnberry and Aberdeenshire. Trump's family is reportedly set to unveil a new golf course in Aberdeenshire during the visit.

Read more: Trump says he will meet Starmer in ‘oil capital’ Aberdeen in surprise visit to ‘refine’ trade deal

Read more: Diane Abbott becomes fifth MP to be suspended from the Labour Party this week

He previously called Aberdeen an "oil capital" when he announced the unexpected visit to Scotland to iron out details of the trade deal between the countries.

A trade deal struck between the UK and the US earlier this year reduced 25% tariffs on car and aerospace imports, which Trump initially imposed on Britain and the rest of the world on April 2.

He later increased the tariff on steel to 50%, but gave the UK a reprieve, keeping its rate at 25% until at least July 9. But questions remain over whether steel imports into America will face 50% tariffs under the new ‘refined’ trade deal.

President Donald Trump walks with golfer Bryson DeChambeau to the Oval Office at the White House on June 01, 2025 in Washington, DC. Picture: Getty

There is still a baseline tariff of 10% for most other imports.

Mr Trump will visit his golf resorts in Scotland and meet Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish First Minister John Swinney for informal talks.

Up to 5,000 officers could be required to police the visit with officers being requested to work 12-hour shifts, a source told Sky News.

The security operation is being compared to that seen after the death of the late Queen Elizabeth in 2022.

Just days ago, Trump said: "We're going to be meeting with the British Prime Minister, very respectful, and we are going to have a meeting with him, probably in Aberdeen, and we're going to do a lot of different things.

"We're going to also refine the trade deal that we've made. So we'll be meeting mostly [...] at probably one of my properties, or maybe not, depending on what happens, but we'll be in Aberdeen, in Scotland, meeting with the Prime Minister."

The White House also confirmed that Trump would be meeting the King later this year, in what has been called an 'unprecedented' second visit for a sitting president.

"The President and the First Lady will travel to the United Kingdom for an official state visit from September 17 to September 19 later this fall," Leavitt added.

"This will mark a truly unprecedented second state visit for President Trump, and he is honoured and looking forward to meeting with His Majesty the King at Windsor Castle.”

It will be Mr Trump's second state visit to the UK, having previously been hosted during his first term in 2019. Downing Street has previously said that Sir Keir's meeting with Mr Trump later this month "will not be a formal bilateral".

The House of Commons will not be sitting at the time of Mr Trump's visit as it will be in recess for party conference season, meaning the president will not be able to address Parliament as French President Emmanuel Macron did during his state visit.

However, the House of Lords will be sitting.

In February this year, Keir Starmer presented the US president with a letter from the King as he invited him for the visit during a meeting at the White House.

As the pair were sat next to each other in the Oval Office, Sir Keir handed the president the personal invitation, later saying "this is truly historic and unprecedented".

After reading it, Mr Trump said it was a "great, great honour", adding "and that says at Windsor - that's really something".

In the letter, Charles suggested he and the president might meet at Balmoral or Dumfries House in Scotland first before the much grander state visit.

However, it is understood that, although all options were explored, there were logistical challenges surrounding an informal visit, with complexities in both the King and Mr Trump's diaries meaning a private meeting was not possible over the course of the summer months.