Trump issues warning to Canada over plan to recognise Palestine state

Donald Trump and Mark Carney. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has threatened Canada after the country announced it would follow the UK and France in recognising a Palestinian state.

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney said the country is planning to recognise a Palestinian state at the UN in September.

Mr Carney told reporters that the planned move is dependent on certain conditions - including that the Palestinian Authority commits to fundamentally reforming its governance and to hold general elections in 2026 in which Hamas has no involvement.

The Canadian PM said he spoke with Mahmoud Abbas - the president of the Palestinian Authority, on Wednesday.

Taking to TruthSocial on Thursday, Donald Trump slammed the decision, warning it could interfere with upcoming trade talks.

He wrote: “Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine. That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them. Oh’ Canada!!!”

Mr Carney said he "condemns the fact Israel has allowed a catastrophe to unfold in Gaza".

He continued that the potential for a "two state solution" is being "eroded before our eyes" and that Canada is "trying to ensure, with partners, that a two-state solution becomes viable"

The Israeli foreign ministry said in a statement after the Canadian PM's announcement: "The change in the position of the Canadian government at this time is a reward for Hamas and harms the efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and a framework for the release of the hostages."

It comes as Keir Starmer said the UK will recognise a Palestinian state by September, unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire.

The Prime Minister issued the ultimatum to Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, following an emergency meeting of his Cabinet.

Sir Keir said that the UK could recognise a Palestinian state as soon as the UN General Assembly in September, unless Israel takes “substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza”.

He said the Israeli government must reach a ceasefire, make clear there will be no annexation in the West Bank, and commit to a long-term peace process that delivers a two-state solution.

Following the news, Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu hit out at Starmer, saying he "rewards Hamas’s monstrous terrorism & punishes its victims."

"A jihadist state on Israel’s border TODAY will threaten Britain TOMORROW," he wrote on X.

"Appeasement towards jihadist terrorists always fails. It will fail you too. It will not happen."