Trump warns 'Iran must make a deal, before there’s nothing left' after Israel hits nuclear sites

President Donald Trump takes a question from a reporter during an event signing a bill blocking California's rule banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has warned Iran that it "must make a deal, before there is nothing left" following overnight airstrikes by Israel which threaten all-out war in the Middle East.

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social on Friday morning, the US President insisted assaults on Iran "will only get worse" if the country's leaders fail to sign his nuclear deal.

In a lengthy tirade pushing for a deal, the US president urged the country to sign "BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE".

The comments follow Israel's wide-reaching attack on sites across Iran - including the capital Tehran, targeting a range of nuclear and military facilities.

Dubbed Operation Rising Lion, the attack targeted "Iran's nuclear programme and other military targets".

In the hours that followed, Iran ominously declared Israel’s assault on its military facilities a “declaration of war”.

Retaliatory measures on Friday saw the Iranian military fire 100 drones at Israel in what it vowed was “harsh and decisive” action.

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social on Friday, the US President insisted assaults on Iran "will only get worse" if the country's leaders fail to sign his deal. Picture: Truth Social

"I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to “just do it,” but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done," he wrote on Friday morning.

"I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come - And they know how to use it.

"Certain Iranian hardliner’s spoke bravely, but they didn’t know what was about to happen. They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse!

"There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end. Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire.

"No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. God Bless You All!"

This is a breaking story. More to follow.