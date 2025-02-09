Trump will back Elon Musk to investigate 'hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud and abuse' in US military

Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Donald Trump has announced that he'll back Elon Musk to investigate 'hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud and abuse' in the US military.

The X owner is leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to cut costs, including sacking federal workers, cutting programmes and cutting deferral regulations.

In an interview with Fox New's chief political anchor, Bret Baier, Trump said: "I've had great help with Elon Musk. He's been terrific."

Elon Musk visits The Capitol. Picture: Getty

There have been suggestions that Musk's investigation into the military could pose a threat to the US's national security.

When asked if Musk could be trusted, Trump replied: "Trust Elon? He's not gaining anything."In fact, I wonder how he can devote the time to it - he's so into it.

"But I told him do that and then I'm going to tell him very soon - maybe in the next 24 hours - to go check the Department for Education. He's going to find the same thing.

"Then I'm going to go to the military - let's check the military. We're going to find billions, hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud and abuse.

"You know, the people elected me on that."

It was recently announced that US Homeland Security secretary, Kristi Noem, will work with Musk to improve efficiency.

In an interview on CNN's "State of the Union" programme, she said: "We're working with them at the president's direction to find what we can do to make our department much more efficient.

"So this is essentially an audit of the federal government, which is very powerful."

Earlier today, Donald Trump confirmed that he has spoken to Vladimir Putin about ending the war in Ukraine.

The president has vowed to bring an end to the war in Ukraine but is yet to set out his plans to do so.

He said last week that the war had become a bloodbath, adding that his team had "very constructive talks" on the matter.

When asked how many times he had spoken to Putin about the war on Friday, Trump said he had "better not say".

"[Putin] wants to see people stop dying," he said while aboard Air Force One.

He said he had "always had a good relationship with Putin".

This comes as Donald Trump has shut down USAID - the agency that supports foreign aid - according to Elon Musk.

Staff at the US Agency for International Development were told to stay away from the agency’s Washington headquarters on Monday after right-wing billionaire Elon Musk announced Donald Trump intended to axe the body.

It received $40billion from Congress every year.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief said: "It became apparent that its not an apple with a worm it in.

"What we have is just a ball of worms.

"You've got to basically get rid of the whole thing. It's beyond repair.

"We're shutting it down."

USAID Signage Is Covered Up At Their Washington Headquarters. Picture: Getty

Musk went on to confirm he had spoken to President Trump about the plan, writing: "With regard to the USAID stuff, I went over [it] with him in detail, and he agreed that we should shut it down.

"I checked with him a few times [and] said, 'Are you sure?'" he added.

USAID workers said they tracked 600 employees who reported being locked out of the agency's computer systems overnight.

Those still in the system received emails in the agency system saying that "at the direction of Agency leadership" the headquarters building "will be closed to Agency personnel on Monday February 3".

On Sunday, Mr Musk responded to an X post about the news by saying: "USAID is a criminal organization. Time for it to die."

"It's been run by a bunch of radical lunatics. And we're getting them out," Mr Trump said to reporters about USAID on Sunday night.

Congress is in charge of determining USAID’s budget, with 2023 seeing the agency given around $40bn to work with.