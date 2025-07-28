Trump rails against 'con job windmills' that 'ruin the view from his golf course'

President Donald Trump spoke to reporters as he met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

The US president has launched another verbal attack on wind turbines during a press conference with the President of the European Commission.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

"We will not allow a windmill to be built in the United States," the president told reporters at a press conference at Turnberry as he launched into another tirade against wind turbines.

"They’re killing us. They’re killing the beauty of our scenery, our valleys, our beautiful plains.”

“It’s the most expensive form of energy", the president said.

"They’re made in China, almost all of them. When they start to rust and rot in eight years you can’t really turn them off, you can’t burn them. They won’t let you bury the propellers, the props, because there’s a certain type of fibre that doesn’t go well with the land."

"The whole thing is a con job," he added.

Read More: Trump set for high-stakes EU trade talks with Ursula von der Leyen during Scotland visit

Read More: Ghislaine Maxwell grilled by DOJ over '100 names' linked to Epstein

Trump and von der Leyen reached a trade deal at the Trump Turnberry golf course on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

He argued that the turbines were being promoted by environmentalists, who he called “political hacks,” yet were not environmentally sustainable because the materials used to make them do not decompose.

Trump also stated that wind turbines negatively impact nature due to the noise they generate and their tendency to kill birds that collide with the blades.

The president went on to complain about the wind turbines near his golf course at Turnberry.

“Today, I’m playing the best course, I think, in the world,” he said. “Turnberry, even though I own it, it’s probably the best course in the world.

"And I look over the horizon and I see nine windmills. It’s like, ‘Great, at the end of the 18th’. I said, ‘Isn’t that a shame?’ What a shame.”

Mr Trump previously warned Europe against wind turbins as he arrived at Prestwick Airport in Scotland on Friday.

Asked by reporters at Prestwick Airport for his advice to European leaders on reducing immigration, the US president said: “I say two things to Europe: Stop the windmills. You’re ruining your countries. I really mean it, it’s so sad."

“You fly over and you see these windmills all over the place, ruining your beautiful fields and valleys and killing your birds, and if they’re stuck in the ocean, ruining your oceans."

“Stop the windmills, and also, I mean, there’s a couple of things I could say, but on immigration, you’d better get your act together or you’re not going to have Europe anymore.”

In 2015, the UK's highest court threw out a bid by Mr Trump to stop a wind farm being built near his luxury Scottish golf course, where today's press conference was held.