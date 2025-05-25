Trump's silence on Ukraine 'only encourages Putin', Zelenskyy says after deadly night of Russian strikes

VLADIMIR PUTIN , Russian President at left with US President Donald Trump during the G20 meeting in Japan, 28 June 2019. Photo: White House. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has blasted the US government for its "silence" after drone strikes rained down across more than 30 Ukrainian cities and villages over the weekend.

Hitting out at US President Donald Trump, Mr Zelenskyy said such silence on the issue "only encourages" Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Russia is dragging out this war and continues to kill every day. The world may go on a weekend break, but the war continues, regardless of weekends and weekdays.

"America's silence, and the silence of others in the world, only encourages Putin".

The Ukrainian leader also thanked the rescuers working across 30 of the country's towns and villages following the devastating attacks, which was one of the largest since the war began.

Today, rescuers have been working in more than 30 Ukrainian cities and villages following Russia’s massive strike. Wherever necessary, work continues – our emergency services are on the ground, providing assistance and supporting people. Thank you.



Nearly 300 attack drones were… pic.twitter.com/Mxx1a34kS2 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 25, 2025

"Each such terrorist attack by Russia is a sufficient reason for new sanctions against Russia," Mr Zelenskyy added.

"Determination matters now - the determination of the United States, the determination of European countries, and all those in the world who want peace."

At least 12 died in the strikes overnight. Around 300 attack drones were launched by the Russians, Mr Zelenskyy said.

Meanwhile, Russian officials have claimed their air defences intercepted 110 Ukrainian drones.

The attack took place on the third day of a planned prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, the only tangible outcome from peace talks in Istanbul earlier this month which have so far failed to produce a ceasefire.

In Zhytomyr region, west of Kyiv, three children aged eight, 12 and 17 were killed, according to the emergency service.

. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Alamy

Twelve people were injured in the attacks.

Earlier this week, US President held crunch talks with Russia’s leader, as well as Mr Zelenskyy, as he seeked an end to what he called the “bloodbath in Ukraine”.

Following his call with Mr Putin, Trump took to TruthSocial to announce peace talks would begin “immediately” - a claim since disputed by the Kremlin.

Mr Trump wrote: "Just completed my two hour call with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. I believe it went very well.

"Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations toward a Ceasefire and, more importantly, an END to the War."

The conditions for that will be negotiated between the two parties, as it can only be, because they know details of a negotiation that nobody else would be aware of."

He added that the "tone and spirit were excellent", claiming that Russia wants to do large-scale trade with the US.