'I think I could do it': Trump's son suggests he could run for president after his father

Eric Trump and his father Donald Trump together on a golf course in Florida earlier this year. Picture: Getty

By Jennifer Kennedy

Donald Trump's son Eric has hinted that he or another member of the Trump family could run for president after his father's second term ends.

Eric Trump said in an interview with the Financial Times that the "political path" to the White House for successive members of the Trump family "would be an easy one."

“The real question is: ‘Do you want to drag other members of your family into it?’” the US president’s son said.

“Would I want my kids to live the same experience over the last decade that I’ve lived?

"If the answer was yes, I think the political path would be an easy one, meaning, I think I could do it."

"And by the way, I think other members of our family could do it too."

Eric Trump and brother Donald Trump Jr., right, who has taken more of a central role in Donald Trump's political career. Picture: Getty

Eric Trump's siblings Donald Jr and Ivanka have been more actively involved in their father's political life. Donald Jr is a frequent fundraiser for the MAGA campaign, and Ivanka served as a senior advisor in the White House during her father's first term.

Eric Trump, who is the vice president of Donald Trump's business the Trump Organization, has largely stayed away from politics. He said, however, that he is "wholly unimpressed by half the politicians I see . . . I could do it very effectively”.

Asked if a Trump family member would run for Republican candidate in the next presidential elections, Eric Trump said: “Who knows?”

He was equally vague when asked if the 2024 presidential election would be the last election with a Trump name on the ballot, saying: “I don’t know . . . Time will tell. But there’s more people than just me.”

Eric Trump would be the third son to follow in his father's footsteps to the White House. John Quincy Adams served as the sixth president of the United States after his father John Adams, and George W. Bush was the 43rd president and son of the 41st, George H. W. Bush.