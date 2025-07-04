UFC bout to take place at White House, Donald Trump announces

Donald Trump talks with UFC President and CEO Dana White during UFC 316 last month. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

The White House will host a UFC fight next year to mark 250 years of American independence, Donald Trump has announced.

The President told a crowd he expects up to 25,000 people to turn up at the “championship fight”.

“We are going to have some incredible events, some professional events, some amateur events,” Mr Trump said.

Speaking at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Trump said: "Does anybody watch UFC? The great Dana White? We're going to have a UFC fight. We're going to have a UFC fight - think of this - on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there."

Trump declared 'we're going to have a UFC fight... on the grounds of the White House'. Picture: Getty

"Every one of our national parks, battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honour of America250,” Mr Trump added.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the plans on X, writing: "It's going to be EPIC!"

Mr Trump is a friend of UFC president Dana White.

After the failed assassination attempt on Mr Trump last year, he said Mr Trump was "the legitimate, ultimate, American badass of all time".