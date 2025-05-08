UK-US Trade Deal LIVE: Trump to host White House news conference as president brands agreement a 'great honour'

Trump is set to speak at 3pm. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump is set to officially confirm details of a landmark trade deal between the UK and US this afternoon, with the president describing the agreement as a "great honour."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Trump is set to confirm details of the agreement at a White House press conference at 3pm UK time this afternoon, with Sir Keir Starmer speaking from Downing Street later.

The US president teased the announcement of a “major trade deal” with a “big, highly respected country”, with a post to his Truth Social platform on Thursday noting a "very big and exciting day for the United States of America" lay ahead.

Moments later, Trump announced: "The agreement with the United Kingdom is a full and comprehensive one that will cement the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom for many years to come.

"Because of our long time history and allegiance together, it is a great honor to have the United Kingdom as our FIRST announcement." Downing Street did not comment on Donald Trump’s claim that the UK had agreed a “full and comprehensive” trade deal with the US.

Asked whether this was the case, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “You’ve got his words and we’ve always been clear that we want to do a deal that’s in the British national interest, and support a substantial UK-US trading relationship. Those talks are continuing and we look forward to providing an update later today, when you will have the PM’s words to describe it.”

Follow our live blog for updates.