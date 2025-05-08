Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
UK-US Trade Deal LIVE: Trump to host White House news conference as president brands agreement a 'great honour'
8 May 2025, 14:36 | Updated: 8 May 2025, 14:43
Donald Trump is set to officially confirm details of a landmark trade deal between the UK and US this afternoon, with the president describing the agreement as a "great honour."
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Trump is set to confirm details of the agreement at a White House press conference at 3pm UK time this afternoon, with Sir Keir Starmer speaking from Downing Street later.
The US president teased the announcement of a “major trade deal” with a “big, highly respected country”, with a post to his Truth Social platform on Thursday noting a "very big and exciting day for the United States of America" lay ahead.
Moments later, Trump announced: "The agreement with the United Kingdom is a full and comprehensive one that will cement the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom for many years to come.
"Because of our long time history and allegiance together, it is a great honor to have the United Kingdom as our FIRST announcement." Downing Street did not comment on Donald Trump’s claim that the UK had agreed a “full and comprehensive” trade deal with the US.
Asked whether this was the case, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “You’ve got his words and we’ve always been clear that we want to do a deal that’s in the British national interest, and support a substantial UK-US trading relationship. Those talks are continuing and we look forward to providing an update later today, when you will have the PM’s words to describe it.”
Follow our live blog for updates.
Starmer: 'I will always act in our national interest'
Sir Keir Starmer said he would “always act in our national interest” and “deliver security and renewal for our country” as he discussed an impending announcement on trade talks with the US.
In a speech at the London Defence Conference on Thursday, the Prime Minister said: “As you know, talks with the US have been ongoing and you’ll hear more from me about that later today.
“But make no mistake, I will always act in our national interest, for workers, businesses and families, to deliver security and renewal for our country.”
'Big news' for US farming
Donald Trump's agriculture secretary has said today's deal spells "big news" for US farmers.
Brooke Rollins took to X to confirm the deal will allow US farmers to access more markets across the globe.
Lowering food standards a 'red line', Downing Street says
Ahead of Donald Trump's trade deal news conference, Downing Street confirmed concessions which could lead to a drop in UK food standards are a "red line."
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We have always been clear on our red line when it comes to food standards.
“We are not going to lower British food standards.
That’s something set out in the manifesto.”
Bank of England chief welcomes trade deal
Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey welcomed the expected announcement of a UK-US trade deal later on Thursday afternoon.
He said: “We haven’t been briefed, but we do have news to suggest that there will be an agreement and we welcome this news. It will help to reduce uncertainty.
“The UK is, though, a very open economy and is affected by the tariffs affecting other economies.
“I say that because I hope the UK agreement, if it is the case this afternoon, is the first of many.
“It is excellent that the UK is leading the way and I do congratulate all those involved.”
Chancellor welcomes US deal - but calls for closer ties with Europe
Rachel Reeves has welcomed reports of a "full and comprehensive" trade deal with the United States but called for less barriers with the EU.
“The UK is an open trading economy, open for trade, open for business, open for investment," she said.
She said reducing trade barriers would be “good for living standards, good for businesses and jobs here in Britain”.
The Chancellor added: “There’s an incredibly strong trade and investment link between the UK and the US.
“A million Brits work for American firms and a million Americans work for British firms.
“I was out in the States just a couple of weeks ago meeting the administration and the Prime Minister will have more to say about the future trading relationship between the UK and the US later today.”
Trump to speak at 3pm UK time
Donald Trump is set to speak from the White House at 3pm UK time.
He is expected to give further details on the "full and comprehensive" trade deal the UK has signed with the US.
Downing Street did not comment on Donald Trump’s claim that the UK had agreed a “full and comprehensive” trade deal with the US.
Asked whether this was the case, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “You’ve got his words and we’ve always been clear that we want to do a deal that’s in the British national interest, and support a substantial UK-US trading relationship.
“Those talks are continuing and we look forward to providing an update later today, when you will have the PM’s words to describe it.”