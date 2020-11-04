Florida: Donald Trump scrapes narrow victory in key battle ground

4 November 2020, 01:30

Donald Trump has won the key battle ground of Florida
Donald Trump has won the key battle ground of Florida. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Donald Trump has scraped a narrow victory in Florida - one of the key states which each Presidential candidate was desperate to take.

There had been fears that Trump could lose the state to his Democratic rival Joe Biden - which would have meant game over in his bid to win the top job for another term.

A Republican had not won the Presidency without winning Florida since 1924.

Its 29 Electoral College votes make it the one of the largest states, and in an election this hotly contested each candidate will be clambering for every vote they can get.

To take the White House and be the next President of the United States, one of the candidates must get 270 votes out of the 538 available in the Electoral College.

Florida Battle: Why is it so important for the US Presidential Election?

It was the most hotly-contested swing state of them all. Florida has been a nailbiter in almost every presidential election since 1992, most famously in 2000 when George W Bush won the state by just 537 votes out of a total of six million cast.

Support for both Republican and Democrats is finely balanced, with just one percentage point separating Barack Obama from Mitt Romney in 2012, and Mr Trump from Hillary Clinton in 2016.

For all the latest news as it happens, follow our live blog HERE

More to follow....

