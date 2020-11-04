Watch Live: Joe Biden gives speech during nail-biting US Election

4 November 2020, 05:26 | Updated: 4 November 2020, 05:58

By Kate Buck

Joe Biden is set to speak as the race to become the next President of the United States gets ever closer.

The Democrat challenger to the Oval Office will be speaking from Wilmington, Delaware, at around 5.30am GMT.

It comes as the pair continue to battle it out across a number of key states - including the swing state of Florida.

LIVE updates: Joe Biden looks to flip Arizona - but race still on a knife edge

Explained: Biden and Trump neck-and-neck for key battle ground of Florida

Joe Biden is set to make a speech
Joe Biden is set to make a speech. Picture: PA
