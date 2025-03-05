US holding direct talks with Hamas over hostages held in Gaza, White House confirms

Donald Trump attends a remembrance event to mark the first anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The United States is holding direct talks with Hamas over the Israeli hostages held in Gaza, the White House as confirmed.

This marks the first time Washington has held talks with the militant organisation, with the US having a long-standing policy of not engaging with proscribed terrorist organisations.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Israel had been told of the talks before they took place.

Adam Boehler, President Trump’s nominee to be special envoy for hostage affairs, held the talks with Hamas officials this week, she confirmed.

The meeting, first reported by Axios, was reportedly held on condition of anonymity.

Until now, mediators including Qatar and Egypt have played a central role in peace talks, helping to bring the first stage of the Gaza ceasefire to fruition.

Around 200 hostages were taken when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.

100 were released during a week-long ceasefire that year while another 30 were freed during the first stage of the 2025 truce.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with US president-elect Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

At least 46,584 Palestinian people have been killed and 109,731 injured since Israel launched its assault on Gaza in the wake of the October 7 attacks in 2023.

The vast majority of those killed in Israel’s bombardments have been women and children.

The Israeli prime minister’s office is yet to comment on the talks.

Last week, Israel said it is stopping all supplies coming into Gaza over disagreements with Hamas regarding the extension of the ceasefire deal.

Israel said it was halting the flow of supplies because Hamas had not agreed to a US proposal to extend the current phase of the deal.

Hamas said the move was "cheap extortion, a war crime and a blatant attack on the [ceasefire] agreement.”

A spokesperson for Benjamin Netanyahu said: “With the end of Phase 1 of the hostage deal and in light of Hamas’s refusal to accept the... outline for continuing talks – to which Israel agreed – Prime Minister Netanyahu has decided that, as of this morning, all entry of goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip will cease.”

“Israel will not allow a ceasefire without the release of our hostages."

Some 59 hostages are still being held captive in Gaza, at least 35 of whom have been confirmed dead.

Some plans put forward by the US would involve a temporary ceasefire during Ramadan and Passover.

In effect, this would extend the first phase of the current ceasefire, which is due to expire on Saturday.