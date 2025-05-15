US retail giant Walmart to hike prices over 'magnitude of Trump's tariffs'

A Walmart store in the US. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Walmart is being forced to raise prices due to US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, the retailer has warned.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a message to customers, chief financial officer John David Rainey said Trump's tariffs are “still too high.”

“We’re wired for everyday low prices, but the magnitude of these increases is more than any retailer can absorb,” he told NBC.

“It’s more than any supplier can absorb. And so I’m concerned that consumer is going to start seeing higher prices.

“You’ll begin to see that, likely towards the tail end of this month, and then certainly much more in June,” he added.

Mr Trump has placed a temporary pause on his tariffs giving most nations until the beginning of July to work out new trade policies with America.

Read more: Why has the UK economy grown and what impact do tariffs have?

Read more: US-China tariff deal helps tech firms but they ‘remain in Trump’s crosshairs’

President Donald Trump. Picture: Alamy

But the sweeping measures still include a 10% blanket levy on almost all imports.

He has also imposed 25 percent tariffs on automotive parts and vehicles, as well as on steel and aluminum.

Economists have warned the US could be negatively affected, with shrinking GDP growth even the potential to head into recession.

Last month, US supermarket chain Albertsons told its suppliers they will not accept increased prices related to Mr Trump's tariffs.

It is the second biggest grocery chain in North America with more than 2,200 supermarkets.

In a letter obtained by BIG, the company whose stores including Balducci's, Kings and Safeway, said: "Our customers rely on us for our competitive pricing and quality products, and we are committed to maintaining the value proposition our customers expect."

Albertsons acknowledged that hiked-up foreign taxes may put pressure on many businesses, but suppliers are not to include tariff-related fees in their invoices without the chain's approval.

"Therefore, with few exceptions, we are not accepting cost increases due to tariffs", the message reads.