US sanctions UN official Francesca Albanese - a vocal critic of Israel's Gaza offensive

The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on UN official Francesca Albanese. Picture: Getty

By Danielle Desouza

The US is imposing sanctions on UN official Francesca Albanese, an outspoken critic of Israel's military offensive in Gaza.

The secretary of state for the US Marco Rubio has accused Albanese, who is the UN special rapporteur for the West Bank and Gaza, of leading a "campaign of political and economic warfare against the United States and Israel".

In a post to X on Wednesday, he wrote: "Today I am imposing sanctions on UN Human Rights Council Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese for her illegitimate and shameful efforts to prompt [International Criminal Court (ICC)] action against U.S. and Israeli officials, companies, and executives.

"Albanese’s campaign of political and economic warfare against the United States and Israel will no longer be tolerated. We will always stand by our partners in their right to self-defense.

"The United States will continue to take whatever actions we deem necessary to respond to lawfare and protect our sovereignty and that of our allies."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has accused Albanese of leading a 'campaign of political and economic warfare against the United States and Israel'. Picture: Getty

She has also been a staunch supporter of the ICC's indictment of Israeli officials, including the country's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for war crimes.

The sanctions are likely to prevent Albanese from travelling to the US and would block any assets she has in the country.

In a post to X, Albanese, said she stood "firmly and convincingly on the side of justice, as I have always done," but did not specifically mention the US sanctions.

She was quoted by Al Jazeera as dismissing the US move as "mafia style intimidation techniques".

In past weeks, Albanese has issued a series of letters, urging other countries to pressure Israel to stop its bombardment of the Gaza Strip.