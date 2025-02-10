US Secret Service spends millions on recruitment film from Hollywood director Michael Bay

By EJ Ward

Social media erupted over a patriotic Super Bowl ad for the US Secret Service, featuring iconic moments from American history, including the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

The high-profile recruitment video, produced by blockbuster director Michael Bay, aimed to attract new agents to the agency at a time when it is struggling with morale and retention issues.

The ad, described by viewers as "EPIC," cost the Secret Service $2 million to produce, though the airtime was donated, allowing it to reach the lucrative Super Bowl audience without additional expense.

"The Secret Service's Super Bowl recruitment ad featuring President Trump is absolutely EPIC. Making USSS Great Again!" wrote one impassioned viewer.

"President Trump knows how to get things done, recruiting the best talent for Secret Service is a great move, no more woke hires," said another.

"If this doesn't make you wanna be a Secret Service agent, I don't know what will!" added a third.

Another user praised the emotional impact of the ad, tweeting, "The U.S. Secret Service put on an extremely moving Super Bowl ad to RECRUIT. Got to say that it hit me right in my ole patriotic heart and kind of teared me up!"

The Secret Service highlighted its storied history in the ad, tweeting, "For 160 years, our agency has been a witness to history; and since 1901, we've protected the most important people and events, including The Super Bowl."

The video features iconic footage from the assassination attempt on President Trump. Picture: Getty

Trump’s appearance in the ad comes after he was nearly assassinated by a sniper at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last July. The attempt exposed serious shortcomings within the Secret Service, including staffing shortages—an issue the agency is now addressing with this recruitment push. The ad also played on the jumbotron at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, where 76,000 spectators gathered for the Super Bowl.

The commercial showcases the agency’s role in protecting national leaders, incorporating images and footage of Secret Service agents and former presidents, including John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan, both of whom survived high-profile assassination attempts. Kennedy was assassinated in November 1963 during a visit to Texas, while Reagan survived a bullet wound in March 1981.

There were also images of 9/11, including President George W. Bush being informed of the attack, and a striking photo of Trump on the day he survived an attempt on his life in Butler.

"America was founded on an idea of freedom. America’s always stepped forward in time of need throughout our short but powerful history," says the ad’s voice-over.

Secret Service Director Sean Curran told CNN that "he empowered the team to identify a novel and expedient approach that leveraged one of the most recognizable directors to produce a representation of the men and women behind the Secret Service within nine days while ensuring compliance with requisite rules."

Bay was seen shaking hands with Trump at Joint Base Andrews last week before the president boarded Air Force One, where sources say the director was filming parts of the ad on-site.

The Super Bowl ad was originally set to debut on the jumbotron during the game, but a scheduling issue nearly derailed those plans. A league source told CNN that the Secret Service submitted its request too late, as all ad slots had already been locked. However, within 24 hours, the NFL found space, allowing the agency’s recruitment message to reach the massive Super Bowl audience.

The Secret Service will own the ad for five years and plans to use it across social media to drive recruitment efforts.

Bay, speaking about the ad’s message, told CNN, "I came up with the concept for the PSA that America was founded on the idea of freedom. Throughout our short but powerful history as Americans, we have always stepped forward in time of need. This was a spot to honour the true silent heroes who protect the leaders of our democracy."