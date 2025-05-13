US strikes $600bn deal with Saudi Arabia as Donald Trump's Middle East tour begins

U.S. President Donald J. Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman struck a deal on Tuesday during the US President's tour of the Gulf region.

Energy, mining, and defence are reportedly all included as part of the agreement.

The White House said in a statement: "Today in Saudi Arabia, President Donald J. Trump announced Saudi Arabia’s $600-billion commitment to invest in the United States, building economic ties that will endure for generations to come.

"The first deals under the announcement strengthen our energy security, defense industry, technology leadership, and access to global infrastructure and critical minerals."

An arms deal worth $142bn was also struck between the two leaders.

It was "the largest defence sales agreement in history", the White House has claimed.

It adds that the agreement is worth nearly $142bn (£107bn) and will see Saudi Arabia provided with "state-of-the-art warfighting equipment and services from over a dozen US defence firms".

U.S. President Donald J. Trump signing the deal. Picture: Getty

The signing ceremony was held at the Saudi Royal Court on May 13, 2025. Picture: Getty

The pair could be seen shaking hands after the signing to applause from their delegations after signing the deal.

White House reporters could hear Trump referring to the Saudi crown prince a friend, and saying he thinks they share a good relationship.

"I really believe we like each other a lot," the US president was heard saying.

It marks one of several US-Gulf business deals coming to fruition during Trump’s tour of the region.

Meanwhile, Trump also struck a deal with China on Monday to cut tariffs by 115% over the next 90 days in what could spell the end of his administration's global trade war.

Just days before this, the US announced a “historic” deal with the UK.

Trump said it was a 'great honour' to do a 'historic' trade deal with the United Kingdom, after he teased late on Wednesday that he would be making a major announcement in Washington.