US Supreme Court curbs power of judges to block Trump's orders nationwide

By Henry Moore

The US Supreme Court has voted to limit federal judges' power to issue nationwide injunctions, in a landmark victory for Donald Trump.

Today's vote saw judges decide 6-3 to limit the power of federal judges to grant nationwide injunctions against Trump's executive order restricting birthright citizenship.

Under current rules, the vast majority of people born in US territories gain automatic citizenship rights - known as "birthright citizenship".

However, upon entering the White House for the second time, Trump signed an executive order aimed at ending that right.

The decision comes after three federal judges in Maryland, Massachusetts and Washington state halted the enforcement of President Trump’s birthright citizenship directive.

In theory, this will grant Donald Trump increased powers to issue executive orders without resistance from the federal courts.

Today's ruling, written by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, claims the ability of federal judges to block Trump's executive orders “likely exceeds the equitable authority that Congress has granted to federal courts”.

The ruling specified that Trump’s order cannot take effect until 30 days after today’s ruling.

While this is a clear victory for Trump, the fate of his attempts to limit birthright citizenship across the US remains unclear.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett added: "When a court concludes that the Executive Branch has acted unlawfully, the answer is not for the court to exceed its power, too.

"The Court today puts an end to the ‘increasingly common’ practice of federal courts issuing universal injunctions."

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who voted against today's decision, has slammed the move, calling it "nothing less than an open invitation for the government to bypass the Constitution."