US to partially evacuate embassy staff and dependants in Iraq over 'heightened security threats'

In recent days, discussions about Iran's nuclear programme appear to have stalled. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The US is to evacuate non-essential embassy staff and their dependants in Iraq over heightened security risks, US government sources have said.

Officials did not confirm what prompted the removal.

In recent days, discussions about Iran's nuclear programme appear to have stalled.

The Baghdad embassy has already been on limited staffing, and the order will not affect a large number of personnel, but the department also is authorising the departure of non-essential personnel and family members from Bahrain and Kuwait.

A US state department official told the BBC: "We are constantly assessing the appropriate personnel posture at all our embassies.

"Based on our latest analysis, we decided to reduce the footprint of our mission in Iraq."

The move comes after weeks of discussions between the US and Iran.

President Donald Trump intended to strike a deal to stop Tehran building a nuclear weapon.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth also approved the voluntary departure of families of American military personnel from countries in the Middle East, which includes Bahrain and Kuwait. Picture: Alamy

Trump said he was growing concerned that Iran would stop enriching uranium.

The US president held a 40-minute phone call earlier this week, described as "tense", with Israel's prime minister - who has argued for a military rather than diplomatic approach.

Regarding the evacuation of staff from several areas in the Middle East, Trump said: "Well, they are being moved out because it could be a dangerous place, and we'll see what happens."

He added: "But they are been – and we've given notice to move out, and we'll see what happens."

The nuclear talks have reached a significant moment - it's not yet known how much the US announcement is about 'signalling' as opposed to 'genuine concern', the BBC reported.

Iranian Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said his country would retaliate against US bases in the region if discussions failed and the US president ordered military strikes against the Islamic Republic.

Reuters reported that US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth also approved the voluntary departure of families of American military personnel from countries in the Middle East, which includes Bahrain and Kuwait.

Speaking before a congressional committee on Wednesday, a senior Pentagon official said there were “numerous signs” suggesting Iran is edging closer to developing capabilities resembling a nuclear weapon.

Tehran maintains that its uranium enrichment programme is solely for civilian energy use and denies any intention to produce nuclear arms.

That same day, the UK’s Maritime Trade Operations – a Royal Navy body – issued an alert, warning that rising military tensions in the Middle East could disrupt commercial shipping routes.

Oil prices jumped by over 4% following reports of a partial US embassy evacuation, as markets reacted to fears of regional instability threatening supply chains.

The Pentagon says roughly 2,500 American troops are currently stationed in Iraq.