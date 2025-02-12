Ukraine's NATO membership plans 'unrealistic' says US - as defence secretary claims US troops won't be peacekeepers

United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, left, shakes hands with Britain's Defense Secretary John Healey prior to a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of a NATO defense ministers meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Feb. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The US Defence Secretary has hit out at 'unrealistic' NATO membership plans tabled by Ukraine, as he confirmed US troops will not act as peacekeepers on the Russian border.

Speaking in Brussels on Wednesday, Pete Hegseth said that Nato membership for Ukraine was an "unrealistic" prospect.

He suggested that the way forward for Ukraine was for the country to abandon hopes of a return to its pre-2014 borders and instead prepare for negotiations with Russia.

Echoing President Trump's positions on Ukraine's Nato membership, Hegseth told Brussels during his speech to the Ukraine Defense Contact Group: "Honesty will be our policy going forward".

Marking the first major international appearance by Trump's new pick for defence secretary, Mr Hegseth added that the proposal should instead be backed by international troops rather than US forces.

The comments came during Mr Hegseth's first trip to Nato and the Ukraine Defence Contact Group by a member of the new Trump administration.

United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact group at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Omar Havana). Picture: Alamy

Hegseth was appointed Trump's defence secretary in January amid widespread criticism over his credentials.

Republicans and Democrats alike voiced concerns over his credibility, voicing concerns over his military experience and whether he had the expertise required to lead the US during international negotiations.

It comes as allies waited to hear how much continued military and financial support Washington intends to provide to Ukraine's government.

What they heard was that US President Donald Trump is intent on getting Europe to assume the majority of the financial and military responsibilities for the defence of Ukraine - to include a possible peacekeeping force that would not include US troops.

It's one that Mr Hegseth said should not have Article Five protections if those troops should end up in contact with Russian forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during the briefing with President of the European Investment Bank Nadia Calvino in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky). Picture: Alamy

"Members of this contact group must meet the moment," Mr Hegseth said to the assembled group of approximately 50 member countries who have been providing support to Ukraine since Russia's 2022 invasion.

During the meeting of nations, Hegseth added: "The United States does not believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement".

"The bloodshed must stop and this war must end," Hegseth continued.

"We want, like you, a sovereign and prosperous Ukraine, but we must start by recognizing that returning to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders is an unrealistic objective.

"Chasing this illusionary goal will only prolong the war and cause more suffering."