US ‘could walk away’ from peace talks if Ukraine and Russia don’t give up land, warns JD Vance

U.S. President Donald Trump (C) and Vice President JD Vance met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office at the White House in February. Picture: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

By Josef Al Shemary

US vice president JD Vance has said Moscow and Kyiv must strike a deal to end the war in Ukraine or the US will ‘walk away’.

It was the second warning from the Trump administration in less than a week, after secretary of state Marco Rubio said the US could ‘move on’ from their efforts to reach a ceasefire.

'We've issued a very explicit proposal to both the Russians and the Ukrainians, and it's time for them to either say yes, or for the United States to walk away from this process,” Vance told reporters in India, where he is on a four-day visit.

“It's now time, I think, to take, if not the final step, one of the final steps, which is, at a broad level, the party saying we're going to stop the killing, we're going to freeze the territorial lines at some level close to where they are today," Vance added.

"Now, of course, that means the Ukrainians and the Russians are both going to have to give up some of the territory they currently own."

Vance made his comments as top US officials Marco Rubio and Trump envoy Steve Witkoff pulled out of ceasefire talks in London at the last minute, as diplomats from Ukraine and other European countries gathered to discuss a peace deal.

The US is focused on direct talks with the Kremlin this week, where Witkoff will meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin directly for the fourth time.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday reaffirmed his willingness to reach a peace deal.

"We insist on an immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

"Stopping the killing is the number one task. I am grateful to everyone who is focused on this and helping to move towards the end of the war."

Zelenskyy has ruled out recognising Crimea, which was annexed by Putin in 2014, as a Russian territory, after reports suggested this was part of the negotiations between Russia and the US.

“This is our territory, the territory of the people of Ukraine,” he said on Tuesday.

During his presidential campaign, Trump had made repeated pledges to end the war between Russia and Ukraine ‘on day one’ of taking office.

His administration has since acted as a mediator in talks between Kyiv and Moscow, in the hopes of reaching a deal that would end the war.

While there are little details about the peace deal envisioned by the US, reports have emerged that it would include significant concessions from Ukraine.

The proposal would mean freezing the existing front line - enabling Putin to keep "almost all" the land Russia has gained, according to the FT.

However, in Ukraine's favour, Russia would relinquish two small areas that it is currently occupying.