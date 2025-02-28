Watch: Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy engage in fiery White House clash

By Danielle de Wolfe

Trump warns Zelensky ‘you’re gambling with World War Three’

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy locked horns on Friday in what can only be described as a White House clash of historic proportions.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Conversations that usually take place behind closed doors were aired in public in front of the world's media, with Trump warning Zelenskyy he needs to "make a deal or we're out".

During the tense exchange, Trump accused the Ukrainian president of "gambling with World War Three".

The heated Oval Office meeting also saw Vice-President JD Vance lash out at Zelenskyy, branding him "disrespectful" for questioning Trump's allegiances.

After Zelenskyy warned that the US would feel the impact of the war if it continues, Trump interrupted saying: "Don't tell us what we're going to feel. We're trying to solve a problem."

The lengthy exchange saw voices raised, wild gesticulations and Zelenskyy plotting the timeline of Russia's invasion - an explanation that was received badly by a clearly disgruntled Trump.

The testy exchange continued with both Trump and vice president JD Vance saying that Ukraine should be thankful for US support in the war.

Zelenskyy was then allegedly "kicked out" of the White House, according to a Trump spokesperson.

The minerals deal, that was tabled for discussion and due be signed, remained uninked as Zelenskyy departed in an armed convoy.