White House says Trump has chronic vein condition after bruising and swelling sparks health rumours

Donald Trump has a chronic vein condition, the White House said after concerns were raised about bruising on his hands. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump has been diagnosed with a chronic vein condition, the White House announced on Thursday as it responded to speculation about bruising on his hand and swelling in his legs.

The US president recently experiencing swelling in his legs and underwent a 'comprehensive exam' to determine the cause.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the bruising on his hand indicated 'tissue damage from frequent handshaking' while taking aspirin.

She said this is 'part of a standard cardio-vascular prevention regimen' which includes vascular testing.

The condition, chronic venous insufficiency, occurs when leg veins cannot pump blood to the heart. This results in the blood to pool in the lower limbs, triggering swelling.

A bruise is visible on Trump's right hand, which appeared to be covered with makeup. Picture: Getty

The White House said there was 'no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease', adding that all results from the test were 'within normal limits'.

Sean Barbabella, a White House physician, released to reporters a medical note to reporters stating the condition is 'benign and common', particularly in people over age 70.

Further testing showed 'no signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness', the note read.

It added that the president, 79, is in 'excellent health' overall.

This comes after speculation exploded over Trump's mysterious hand bruise photographed earlier this week.

Zoomed-in shots showed his hand appearing to be flaking with a layer of makeup in a shade which did not match his skin. It was removed from the internet earlier this week.

An incision or scar could be seen buried beneath the concealer.

Photos of his legs as he watched the FIFA Club World Cup appeared swollen and enlarged as rumours about his health erupted.

“President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history.

“His commitment is unwavering, and he proves that every single day,” the White House told the Independent.