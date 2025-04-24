Wife of wrongly deported man forced to hide in safe house after US government posts address online

Jennifer Vasquez Sura, Wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, has been forced to move to a safe house. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The wife of a man wrongly deported to an El Salvador mega-prison for being an 'illegal alien terrorist' has been forced to live in a safe house after her address was posted by the Trump administration.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia has been moved to a safe house after she began fearing for the safety of herself and her three children.

The Department of Homeland Security shared a protective order form 2021 that prominently featured their address to their 2.4 million X followers.

Mr Garcia was mistakenly deported from the US to prison in El Salvador on March 15 - despite having an immigration court order preventing his deportation to his native country over fears he would face persecution from local gangs.

Trump officials have accused Mr Ábrego García of being a member of the transnational Salvadoran gang MS-13, a designated foreign terrorist organisation.

His lawyer denies this.

Read More: 'He has nothing to boast about' - Trump blasts Zelenskyy as key obstacle to peace deal

Read More: Global stocks rise as Trump backs down from China tariffs and suggests he won’t fire head of Federal Reserve

Jennifer Vasquez Sura cries as Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., speaks during a news conference upon his arrival from meeting with her husband Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador. Picture: Alamy

"I don’t feel safe when the government posts my address, the house where my family lives, for everyone to see, especially when this case has gone viral and people have all sorts of opinions," Jennifer Vasquez Sura told The Washington Post.

"So, this is definitely a bit terrifying. I’m scared for my kids."

Jennifer Vasquez Sura speaks out at a rally outside the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland on April 15. Picture: Getty

The Department of Homeland Security told The Independent: "These are public documents that anyone could get access to."

The Supreme Court ruled on April 11 that the Trump administration must work to bring back Mr Garcia, who Washington admits was deported due to an "administrative error".

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen met with Mr Garcia on Friday.

Concerns had been raised over Mr García’s whereabouts and health, with the US government refusing to provide updates on his status.

United States Senator Chris Van Hollen with Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador. Picture: Alamy

Following the visit, El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele refused to release the father and confirmed he would remain imprisoned.

"I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance," Chris Van Hollen said on Thursday.

"I have called his wife, Jennifer, to pass along his message of love.

“I look forward to providing a full update upon my return."

White House spokesman Kush Desai said: "Chris Van Hollen has firmly established Democrats as the party whose top priority is the welfare of an illegal alien MS-13 terrorist.

"It is truly disgusting. President Trump will continue to stand on the side of law-abiding Americans."

Mr Ábrego García's lawyers have consistently denied any connection to the gang and say he has never been charged or convicted of any crimes.

Speaking after the visit, Mr Ábrego García's wife said her “prayers have been answered.”

"The efforts of my family and community in fighting for justice are being heard, because I now know that my husband is alive," she said.

"God is listening, and the community is standing strong."