Live

LIVE: 'Zelenskyy isn't ready for peace if US is involved', says Trump as White House meeting descends into chaos

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy engaged in an unprecedented White House clash on Friday, as the US President told Ukraine they were "gambling with World War Three".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Raised voices echoed through the Oval Office as the two leaders locked horns, with Trump telling Zelenskyy: "Make a deal or we're out".

The fierce exchange saw Vice President Vance weigh in, telling Ukraine's leader he was "disrespectful" for playing up to the press as he defended his country against accusations of fraud.

The heated exchange saw voices raised, with the US president telling the press he was "in the middle" and in support of "both Ukraine and Russia" during the meeting.

As formal White House discussions continue, Ukraine looks set to sign a minerals deal that many hope could hold the key to peace in the region.

Follow the latest updates below