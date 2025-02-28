Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 7pm
LIVE: 'Zelenskyy isn't ready for peace if US is involved', says Trump as White House meeting descends into chaos
28 February 2025, 18:09 | Updated: 28 February 2025, 18:46
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy engaged in an unprecedented White House clash on Friday, as the US President told Ukraine they were "gambling with World War Three".
Raised voices echoed through the Oval Office as the two leaders locked horns, with Trump telling Zelenskyy: "Make a deal or we're out".
The fierce exchange saw Vice President Vance weigh in, telling Ukraine's leader he was "disrespectful" for playing up to the press as he defended his country against accusations of fraud.
The heated exchange saw voices raised, with the US president telling the press he was "in the middle" and in support of "both Ukraine and Russia" during the meeting.
As formal White House discussions continue, Ukraine looks set to sign a minerals deal that many hope could hold the key to peace in the region.
Zelenskyy has left the White House
President Zelenskyy has left the White House in the wake of that unprecedented meeting with Trump.
The Ukrainian leader and his entire team have been pictured leaving the White House - talks are over.
It comes after Trump told him to "come back when you want peace."
Trump - Zelenskyy press conference cancelled
It appears the press conference between Zelenskyy and President Trump has now been cancelled.
The front door of the White House has been opened - indicating someone will leave soon.
The Ukrainian leader's trip to Washington DC is seemingly coming to a premature end.
Donald Trump tells Zelenskyy 'come back when you want peace'
Donald Trump has accused Zelenskyy of "disrespecting America" and said to "come back" when he wants peace.
Taking to TruthSocial, President Trump said: “We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today.
"Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure.
"It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations.
"I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”
The White House reacts to brutal Trump and Zelenskyy exchange
An official White House account has shared its reaction to those unprecedented scenes.
Trump's assistant Margo Martin wrote: "President Trump and Vice President Vance will always stand for America and those who respect our position in the world.
"America will never be taken advantage of.
Trump tells Zelenskyy 'you're in no position to negotiate'
Donald Trump told Zelenskyy he has no room to negotiate as he accused him of "playing with World War 3."
Trump told Zelenskyy: "You're gambling with World War Three, and what you're doing is very disrespectful to the country.
"You either make a deal or we are out".
"Don't tell us what we're going to feel," he told Zelenskyy.
"We're trying to solve a problem.
"Don't tell us what we're going to feel, because you're in no position to dictate that exactly. You're in no position to dictate what we're going to feel."
Images show both leaders locked in a tense discussion
Images emerging from the Oval Office show Trump and Zelenskyy battling for control.
The tense exchange saw Donald Trump tell Zelenskyy he should be 'grateful' for US help in Ukraine.
Trump warns Zelenskyy 'you're gambling with World War Three'
Donald Trump has warned Volodymyr Zelenskyy to "make a deal or we're out" as he accused the Ukrainian president of "gambling with World War Three".
Welcome to our coverage of Zelenskyy's White House visit
We'll be covering the latest news with minute-by-minute updates as Trump and Zelenskyy meet in the White House.