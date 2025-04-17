Zelenskyy accuses US envoy of 'spreading Russian narratives' as Trump says he is 'not a big fan' of Ukrainian president

Zelenskyy accused Trump's envoy of 'spreading Russian narratives' as the US president said he is 'I'm not a big fan' of his Ukrainian counterpart. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Zelenskyy accused Trump's envoy of 'spreading Russian narratives' as the US president said he is 'not a big fan' of his Ukrainian counterpart.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Ukrainian president said the US envoy Steve Witkoff was 'spreading Russian narratives' after a meeting between Witkoff and Putin.

Russian state media said the talks lasted more than four hours, but the details of the talks are as yet unclear.

Steve Witkoff attended a peace summit in Paris on Thursday, along with US secretary of state Marco Rubio, and representatives from Britain, Germany, France and Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also said Ukraine had evidence that China has been supplying Russia with artillery and gunpowder.

Meanwhile, Trump said he does not blame Zelenskyy for the war, but was 'not a big fan' of the Ukrainian president.

Read more: Government may allow ministers to abstain on disability benefit cuts vote without losing whip, fearing rebellion

Read more: Trump boasts about tariff profits as he says he's in 'no rush' to reach any trade deals in meeting with Italian PM

He made his comments during a press conference with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at the White House.

"I don't hold Zelenskyy responsible, but I'm not exactly thrilled with the fact that that war started," the US president told reporters.

"And, so I'm not happy with him, and I'm not happy with anybody involved, " he added.

"I'm not blaming him, but what I am saying is that I wouldn't say he's done the greatest job. Okay? I'm not a big fan."

Trump also said there was 'no way' Vladimir Putin would have invaded Ukraine if he was president, a claim he has repeated a number of times.

On Monday, Trump said he blamed Putin, Joe Biden, and Zelenskyy for the war - in that order.

Vladimir Putin shakes hands with US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff during a meeting in Saint Petersburg on April 11, 2025. Picture: Getty

At the time, he said: "Biden could have stopped it, and Zelenskyy could have stopped it, and Putin should have never started it.

"Millions of people are dead because of three people.

"Let's say Putin number one, let's say Biden, who had no idea what the hell he was doing, number two, and Zelenskyy."

Major talks have taken place in Paris today aimed to ending the war in Ukraine, which a French official has described as 'constructive' and 'excellent'.

The foreign secretary, David Lammy, joined members of Donald Trump's top team and other European leaders at the summit at the Elysee presidential palace.

Leaders have raised concerns about a ceasefire proposed by the US.

Ahead of the meeting, President Macron spoke to Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, centre left, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, centre, meet the Ukrainien, German, British and French delegation. Picture: Alamy

The urgent talks come after thirty people were injured in an attack on the south-eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro as Vladimir Putin continues his brutal war on the European nation.

Thirty people, including five children, were wounded in the attack, said Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional administration.

Local authorities said the drones caused widespread damage to civilian infrastructure, including an educational institution, a dormitory, a gymnasium and multiple residential buildings.

Emergency Service said the strikes triggered multiple fires across the city.

In reaction to the Dnipro attack, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky urged allies to support the country with air defence weapons.

"Every defence package from partners for Ukraine now, every form of support from the world for our resilience, is literally protecting lives," Mr Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

"Russia uses every day and every night to kill."

Russia launches drone attack on Ukraine's Dnipro. Picture: Getty

Ukraine says 3 killed, 31 injured in Russian drone strike on Dnipro city. Picture: Getty

Ceasefire talks continue today, as the "coalition of the willing" continues to propose the use of a peace-keeping force in Ukraine.

The multinational force is expected to act as a long-term security guarantee aimed at deterring future Russian aggression after a ceasefire is in place.

The Foreign Secretary’s trip to Paris is the latest in the UK’s diplomatic efforts on the conflict.

Alongside France, the UK has been working to secure a coalition of nations who would be willing to help defend a peace deal in the event that one is reached.

Volodymyr Zelensky’s head of office Andriy Yermak also said on Thursday that he had arrived in the French capital, alongside Ukraine’s foreign minister and defence minister.

“As part of the visit, a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings are planned with representatives of countries from the coalition of the willing and able to guarantee security – including France, Germany, and the United Kingdom,” he said on X.

Ukraine's delegation also includes foreign minister Andrii Sybiha and defence minister Rustem Umerov.

Mr Yermak said talks with representatives of the United States are also scheduled.

"We are working on important aspects for the security of Ukraine and all of Europe," Mr Yermak wrote on Telegram.